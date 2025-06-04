The 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars Australia is just around the corner. But even before this year’s celebrities hit the dance floor, Woman’s Day has uncovered how much each contestant will be earning.
Keep reading to discover the salaries of this season’s contestants!
Rebecca Gibney
Having starred in numerous iconic Australian TV shows including Packed to the Rafters and Halifax f.p., Rebecca Gibney is a widely respected actress. She will be taking home $100,000 for appearing on Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2025.
One of Australia’s most recognisable TV faces, known for The Bachelor and The Masked Singer, Osher Günsberg will also be pocketing $100,000 for his stint on DWTS in 2025.
Shaun Micallef
Veteran TV personality Shaun Micallef is known across generations thanks to his long history on Australian television. He’ll also be earning $100,000 for appearing on the show this year.
Susie O’Neill
Highly decorated Olympic legend Susie O’Neill has an enduring legacy, and she’ll be earning $47,000 for his stint on DWTS.
Trent Cotchin
Likewise, high-profile AFL premiership winner Trent Cotchin will be pocketing $47,000.
Michael Usher
7NEWS presenter and a trusted face in Australian news, Michael Usher will be paid $47,000 for appearing on the show.
Brittany Hockley
Radio host and reality TV star Brittany Hockley, who has previously appeared on The Bachelor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, will be earning $27,000 for her stint on Dancing With The Stars 2025.
Mia Fevola
Known primarily for her social media presence, and for being Brendan Fevola’s daughter, Mia Fevola will be earning $27,000 this year.
Harry Garside
Olympic boxer and reality TV star Harry Garside will also be taking home $27,000.
Felicity Ward
Likewise, comedian and actress Felicity Ward, known for The Office Australia, will be getting paid $27,000 for being on the show.
Kyle Shilling
Home And Away actor Kyle Shilling will also be taking home $27,000 for appearing on the 2025 season.
Karina Carvalho
Finally, 7NEWS presenter Karina Carvalho will be pocketing $27,000 for competing on Dancing With The Stars this year.