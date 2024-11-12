There’s no denying the bond between Osher Gunsberg and his mini-me son Wolfgang in these sweet family snaps

Since Osher Gunsberg and his wife Audrey Griffen welcomed their first child together into the world, little Wolfgang, in August 2019, The Bachelor host’s life has changed completely.

Advertisement

Although he was already a stepfather to Audrey’s teenage daughter Georgia from her previous relationship, this was Osher’s first biological child and the couple’s first son.

Known for being incredibly candid about many personal aspects of his life, Osher hasn’t shied away from professing his love for his baby son, or for that matter, gushing over his wife for bringing him into the world.

“Please meet Georgia’s youngest brother, Wolfgang. We call him Wolfie for short,” he wrote on Instagram as he triumphantly announced the bub’s safe arrival.

Now Wolfie is two and Osher is a seasoned professional when it comes to dad life! (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“He and @Audreygriffen did so well on Friday when he was born perfectly formed with ten fingers and toes, healthy and happy at 3.97kg,” he penned, later adding, “I am in complete awe of my wife.”

In the lengthy and touching post, Osher describe the magical experience as leaving him astonished.

“I can’t think of any single thing a man does in his life that physically equates to what I saw Audrey do,” he wrote.

Since then, the TV star has welcomed the increased responsibilities and duties of parenting with open arms, and told The Australian Women’s Weekly in March 2020 that being a good dad is his top priority.

Advertisement

“The only idea for 2020 would be that the most important job I have, which is being a husband and father, is the one I do best,” he said.

“All I want to do is build a future for these kids, that’s it. And for someone as selfish as me that’s a big deal.” Well, he’s certainly made good on that promise!

In the four years since Wolfgang’s arrival, Osher has proven himself to be a doting dad and stepdad time and time again, regularly sharing parenting updates on Instagram.

Speaking about his family exclusively with TV WEEK on the Logies red carpet, Osher makes the most of the time the family have together with his busy work schedule.

Advertisement

“Our eldest G just got back from Europe this morning and she came with us and got ready [for the Logies], [so] it was so nice G was here and was helping her mum get ready,” he explained.

“I’m in Melbourne shooting at the moment so I haven’t seen my son for weeks, so I think in the morning no matter what happens I’m going to get up early [and] scoot home, go hang out with Wolfie, and Audrey is going to have a hotel room, black-out curtains, toddler-mum sleep-in and that’s the real winner I think.”

There have been cute peeks into his home life, snaps from boys days out and even some wild matching haircuts (scroll to the bottom to see those!).

In honour of his parenting milestones, we’ve collected some of the cutest photos of proud dad Osher Gunsberg and Wolfie below…

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use