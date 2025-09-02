Inside Richard Gere’s romance with his wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva made headlines around the world when they tied the knot in 2018.

Advertisement

“They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Despite their 33-year age gap, the couple are still going strong and have even welcomed two children together.

Here’s everything we know about Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s relationship:

HOW DID RICHARD GERE AND ALEJANDRA SILVA MEET?

Richard and Alejandra have known each other for years as family friends.

Advertisement

In 2015, the Spanish publicist told Hola! that their attraction was instant when they reconnected years later.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she said. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn’t stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven’t been apart,” Alejandra also shared with Hello.

Advertisement

At first, the couple dated long distance and spent time together when their kids were with their exes.

“It’s hard to coordinate, but we don’t go more than 20 days without seeing each other,” the now 42-year-old told Hola!

Alejandra soon moved to New York to be near the Pretty Woman star and they tied the knot in 2018 during Cinco de Mayo at Richard’s estate in Pound Ridge, New York.

The couple, who are both buddhists, invited several Tibetan monks to the ceremony and the bride wore two custom dresses.

Advertisement

Richard and Alejandao have a 33-year age gap but the political activist says she’s never been worry about her husband’s age.

“In this life, it had to be like this. He has promised me at least 20 good years! I have to confess that he has much more energy than me; he’s much more active,” she told Hello.

“I find it hard to keep up with him. He’s not human!”

INSIDE RICHARD GERE AND ALEJANDRA SILVA’S BLENDED FAMILY

In 2019, the couple welcomed a son named Alexander. Fourteen months later, Alexander’s younger brother, whose name has not been shared with the public, was born.

Advertisement

Richard also has one adult son, Homer James Jigme Gere, who he shares with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell. He’s also the step-dad to Alejandra’s son Albert Friedland, who she shares with her ex-husband, mining magnate Govind Friedland.

In November 2024, during an appearance on Today, Richard announced the couple were moving to Spain.

“My wife is Spanish, and we’re going there for her family, her friends, her culture,” he said. “The kids are bilingual, so it’s really going to be great for them,” he said.

During an interview with Elle España in January 2025, the Runaway Bride star said the couple have never been happier.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

“We are happier than ever… My wife shines for her open-mindedness and her genuine sense of gratitude,” he told the publication.

“We are like soul mates. We have the same values, we see the world in the same way and from the first moment [we met], we felt like we have known each other for a long time,” Alejandra added.

In September 2025, Alejandra shared a sweet tribute to her husband of seven years for his 76th birthday.

Advertisement

“This year has brought changes and challenges, but through it all you’ve been the constant our rock. The boys and I feel your love in every moment: the way you show up for us, the patience you bring, the strength you give, and the heart you pour into this family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are everything to us the best husband and the best dad always giving, always helping. Even in the busiest days, you are the center of our little universe, and we are so grateful for you.

“We love you beyond words, today and always.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.