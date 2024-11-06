Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Richard Gere is leaving the US and moving to Spain, here’s why

He's a romantic.
emma levett
When you think of the Pretty Woman star, Richard Gere, you think Hollywood royalty. This is why the idea of him not living in the United States is strange.

In fact, the 75-year old has never lived anywhere else, but the lure of love is strong. Richard has just sold his AU$16 million Connecticut home and announced he’s moving to Spain where his wife, Alejandra Silva, is from.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Here on the red carpet
Richard Gere is moving to Spain where his wife, Alejandra is from. Credit (Getty)

Back in April, the former Sexiest Man Alive winner opened up about wanting to leave the US and start a life with Alejandra in Spain, so she could spend more time with her relatives.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture,” he said of his wife, 41, “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The couple share two sons,  Alexander, 5, and James, 4 who will be coming on the “great adventure” with them.

“I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous,” Richard told Vanity Fair Spain. “Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy.”

The star is keeping one foot in the US, though, with a country home near New York so he can still travel back and forth.

FOLLOWING HIS HEART

Richard met Alejandra in Positano, Italy, in 2014, when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell – with whom he shares 24-year-old son Homer.

Before Carey, the Hollywood star was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere on the red carpet
Alejandra Silva said there was a huge ‘karmic connection’ when she and Richard first met. (Credit Getty).

In an interview with Hola after they met, Alejandra described her instant karmic connection with the actor.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she said. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

In 2018 Alejandra and Richard were married and the couple have since kept their relationship offline, only sharing messages about each other on special occasions.

Alejandra marked Richard’s 75th birthday with an Instagram post, picturing them in black tie.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote. “After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met. The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of.

Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

