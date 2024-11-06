Richard Gere is leaving the US and moving to Spain, here’s why

When you think of the Pretty Woman star, Richard Gere, you think Hollywood royalty. This is why the idea of him not living in the United States is strange.

Advertisement

In fact, the 75-year old has never lived anywhere else, but the lure of love is strong. Richard has just sold his AU$16 million Connecticut home and announced he’s moving to Spain where his wife, Alejandra Silva, is from.

Richard Gere is moving to Spain where his wife, Alejandra is from. Credit (Getty)

Back in April, the former Sexiest Man Alive winner opened up about wanting to leave the US and start a life with Alejandra in Spain, so she could spend more time with her relatives.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture,” he said of his wife, 41, “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

Advertisement

The couple share two sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4 who will be coming on the “great adventure” with them.

“I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous,” Richard told Vanity Fair Spain. “Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy.”

The star is keeping one foot in the US, though, with a country home near New York so he can still travel back and forth.

FOLLOWING HIS HEART

Richard met Alejandra in Positano, Italy, in 2014, when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell – with whom he shares 24-year-old son Homer.

Advertisement

Before Carey, the Hollywood star was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

Alejandra Silva said there was a huge ‘karmic connection’ when she and Richard first met. (Credit Getty).

In an interview with Hola after they met, Alejandra described her instant karmic connection with the actor.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she said. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

Advertisement

In 2018 Alejandra and Richard were married and the couple have since kept their relationship offline, only sharing messages about each other on special occasions.

Alejandra marked Richard’s 75th birthday with an Instagram post, picturing them in black tie.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote. “After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met. The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use