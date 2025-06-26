Are Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba moving on together?

With rumours swirling that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have split, could the Pirates of the Caribbean actor be moving on with his newest co-star?

The 48-year-old actor has apparently been spending a lot of time with 44-year-old Jessica Alba, after it was announced the pair are attached to the upcoming spy thriller The Mark, with an insider telling Woman’s Day their chemistry is “off the charts”.

“To be clear, neither Orlando or Jessica are thinking about romance right now. They’re both going through their own issues and throwing themselves into work is what makes perfect sense. They’re looking forward to working on this movie together but because of the fact they’re in similar situations, both parents too, naturally they’re drawn to each other,” our insider spills.

“The chemistry is indeed off the charts, which is why they screen-tested so well together. Jessica would never steal another girl’s man, having been on the receiving end of that hurt herself, but if Orlando and Katy aren’t able to fix their problems, she would be mad to not make a move.”

In February, the pair were spotted watching the Super Bowl together from the Raising Cane’s LIX suites, just weeks after it was announced that Jessica and Cash Warren, her husband of 17 years, had filed for divorce.

(Credit: Getty)

The couple, who married in 2008 and share three children — Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7 — announced their separation in January.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

With Jessica now single she’s had plenty of time to get to know her new co-star.

“Orlando’s absolutely charming, has a great sense of humour with proper English gent manners. He’s adorable and Jess can see why women fall for him,” our source says.

Meanwhile, speculation about Orlando and Katy’s relationship has been rife. The couple, who are engaged and share daughter Daisy Dove Bloom together, have fuelled split rumours with a source telling US Weekly that they’ve been spending more and more time apart as Orlando focuses on his career.

(Credit: Getty)

“Orlando’s biggest focus is to get his career back into play. He won’t want to have any distractions from doing a great job, but Jessica Alba will be hard to resist for a flirt like Orlando. She’s hotter and richer than a Kardashian, she has more brains than his accountant and she’s an incredible mum, really fun to hang around,” says our insider.

But while Orlando and Jessica might be ready to move on, Katy is still holding out hope she can “salvage” her relationship.

“She’ll be furious if he starts another new romance so soon — and someone as famous as Jessica will be hard to ignore. But Katy’s not the kind to stay mad for long and she’s the queen of moving on from her hurts,” a Katy Perry pal tells us.

“She’s still hoping they might be able to salvage their relationship but right now she’s not even showing interest in trying. And him working with the newly divorced Jessica Alba will do little to change that.”

