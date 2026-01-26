‘A strange choice’: Fans blast latest rumours Australian actor Jacob Elordi is set to play the next James Bond

Jacob Elordi is rumoured to be in talks to play the next James Bond.

According to Yahoo, the Australian actor, who has just been nominated for an Oscar for his role as the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, met with Bond director Denis Villeneuve and the franchise’s producers in recent weeks.

While some Bond fans were excited about the possibility of the 28-year-old taking over the franchise’s titular role from Daniel Craig, others were concerned the 6’5″ actor would be too tall for the role.

“Jacob Elordi is too tall to play James Bond. They’d have to give 007 a panel van to drive. He won’t fit in any sports cars,” one fan commented.

“James Bond disappearing into a crowd. Evil pursuers ‘where did he go’. Notices 6’5 Bond’s head sticking out above the crowd. ‘oh there he is’,” joked someone else.

“His nemesis this time is gonna be low doorframes,” added a third.

The Australian star has just been nominated for an Oscar. Credit: Getty.

While others were concerned the actor was too young for the role, as most of the time the role is taken on by someone in their 40s or 50s.

“He’s not British. He’s too famous. He’s too young. And most importantly he is too tall. James Bond is not Jack Reacher or Superman. 6’5”…is not a good look for a spy. I’m not hating, and I’ll give him every chance if he is selected. They could certainly do worse. But I think it would be a strange choice,” one fan posted on Reddit.

While others stuck up for Jacob and his… imposing stature.

“We would be incredibly fortunate to have Jacob Elordi as James Bond,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Exactly the kind of pick that would excite a whole new generation of Bond fans. Brosnan level wit and charm, chameleonic, melancholy, intense, a darkness inside he can bring out. Who gives a f–k about his height?”

The Saltburn star is not the first person to be named as the potential new Bond.

Idris Elba is amongst the names of potential new Bonds. Credit: Getty.

Last year, Deadline reported that Villeneuve would spend 2026 on the hunt for the new James Bond and that he was looking for “unknown” or a “fresh face” who is possibly “in his late 20s or early 30s.”

Other famous faces who have been thrown into the hat over the past couple of years include Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Glen Powell. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler.

However, Glen has already taken himself out of the running, telling The Hollywood Reporter he believes a British actor should take on the role.

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” the Top Gun: Maverick star said. “My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond.”

“Get an authentic Brit for that job,” he added. “That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been a frontrunner for a few years, with even Pierce Brosnan giving him the tick of approval.

The former Bond star said the 35-year-old actor had the “talent and the charisma” for the role and he’s also a global ambassador for Omega, the watch brand featured in the franchise.

Rumours reached a new height in early 2024, and the actor himself has said he finds it a “charming and wonderful” compliment that people think of him in the role.

