James Bond is that you? The latest actors rumoured to be playing the next 007

The names Bond, James Bond. It’s a line so iconic, yet uttered by so many, including Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and Sean Connery.
For over 63 years, seven actors have played the iconic role of 007 across the course of 27 productions, and despite the last film only hitting our screens in 2021, there has been near-constant chatter on who will take on the iconic secret agent role next.
Every week, it seems like a new British actor’s name is thrown in as a contender. And despite scarce details about the upcoming movie (which will be produced by Amazon), it hasn’t stopped fans from investigating and theorizing who the next James Bond could be.
As Tom Holland’s name is seemingly ruled out as a top contender, we’re looking at who could be the new James Bond.
Who could be the new James Bond?
Tom Holland
Your local Spiderman has been ruled out of playing the role of James Bond despite being a popular ‘fan cast.’
According to The Sun, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man contract with Marvel bars him from pursuing any other parts that could “overshadow” his superhero role.
Idris Elba
Idris Elba was another popular fan pick; however, his name was also ruled out once Denis Villeneuve was named as director for the upcoming flick.
It has since been reported that Amazon and Denis are eying a much younger actor to play James Bond in the new film, which could potentially be released in 2028.
Henry Cavill
Likewise, Henry Cavill has also been ruled out due to his age. Henry was famously a finalist for the role of James Bond before losing out to Daniel Craig and has long been a popular choice among fans.
Despite new rumours in 2025 suggesting the actor was in “advanced exploratory talks” for the role, more recent reports have confirmed the producers are hoping to cast an actor under the age of 30.
Jacob Elordi
Once it became clear the next James Bond would be younger, Jacob Elordi’s name began circulating.
Despite sources suggesting Amazon producers had shortlisted the Aussie actor, many strongly believe the role will go to a British actor instead.
Harris Dickinson
A dark horse in the race for James Bond, Harris Dickinson has quickly become a strong frontrunner for the role.
Many fans believe the 29-year-old British actor would be perfect for the part, but others have pointed out his commitment to the upcoming four-film Beatles project (in which he is set to play John Lennon) would see major scheduling conflicts.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson was widely rumored to be the next James Bond, but like many other candidates, it seems his age could prevent him from stepping into the part.
Pierce Brosnan has given him a nod of approval, stating he has the “talent and the charisma,” and the actor is also a global ambassador for Omega, the watch brand featured in the franchise.
Rumours reached a new height in early 2024, and the actor himself has said he finds it a “charming and wonderful” compliment that people think of him in the role.