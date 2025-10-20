James Bond is that you? The latest actors rumoured to be playing the next 007

The names Bond, James Bond. It’s a line so iconic, yet uttered by so many, including Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and Sean Connery.

For over 63 years, seven actors have played the iconic role of 007 across the course of 27 productions, and despite the last film only hitting our screens in 2021, there has been near-constant chatter on who will take on the iconic secret agent role next.

Every week, it seems like a new British actor’s name is thrown in as a contender. And despite scarce details about the upcoming movie (which will be produced by Amazon), it hasn’t stopped fans from investigating and theorizing who the next James Bond could be.

As Tom Holland’s name is seemingly ruled out as a top contender, we’re looking at who could be the new James Bond.

Who could be the new James Bond?

