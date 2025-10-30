Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Counting down to her 2025 costume, we’re revisiting every iconic Heidi Klum Halloween look

Any guesses for this year?
Is there even a Halloween without a Heidi-Klum Halloween party?! The German model has carved out a niche in Hollywood as the queen of Halloween and has brought some truly iconic looks to life over her 25-year hosting gig.

From classic vampire and witch costumes, to full body prosthetics and matching couples costumes, the 52-year-old truly knows how to keep us on our feet each year – and 2025 is no different.

Although we don’t know what she’s chosen yet, she has started giving us hints, telling InStyle it was going to be “ugly, scary…maybe stinky?”

“I’m going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different,” she later teased to People. “I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. and the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers. After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated. And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So I hope I came up with something new again.” 

Heidi Klum at Halloween Part in Manhattan in New York City
(Credits: Getty)

Dominatrix

2000

For her first official Halloween bash, Heidi kept things simple with a black leather dominatrix look.

“I wanted to be Heidi, but a little bit more S&M,” she told Page Six

Heidi Klum Halloween
(Credits: Getty)

Lady Godiva

2001

Hedi went for a full white ensemble in 2001 as she brought to life Lady Godiva.

The best part? The real horse, which she claimed was given to her for the night by the NYPD.

German model Heidi Klum at her 3rd annual Halloween party, Capitale, New York City, USA, 2002.
(Credits: Getty)

Betty Boop

2002

In 2002 Heidi went for a classic look – Betty Boop!

Model Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's Haunted Halloween Bash at LQ sponsored by CMA North America on October 31, 2003 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Golden Alien

2003

One of the more vague Halloween costumes from Heidi’s past – 2003 saw the model take a golden approach to the humble alien costume.

Model Heidi Klum attends her 5th Annual Halloween party at Marquee on October 31, 2004 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Witch

2004

Heidi’s witch ensemble had a lot going on in 2004. Scarlet hair, a flaming witch hat…and a skeleton hitching a pigback.

Model Heidi Klum arrives at her annual Halloween party at Happy Valley October 31, 2005 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Vampire

2005

In 2005, Heidi kept it classic with a Vampire look.

Model Heidi Klum arrives at Heidi Klum's 7th Annual Halloween Party at Privilege on October 31, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.
(Credits: Getty)

Forbidden Fruit from the Garden of Eden

2006

In 2006, Heidi was faced with an added pressure when it came to choosing a costume – she was nine months pregnant!

“I thought, ‘What can I be that is big and safe for the baby and comfortable for me?’ We had to get a convertible because I couldn’t fit through car doors,” she told Page Six.

Model Heidi Klum attends her 8th Annual Halloween Party at The Green Door on October 31, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
(Credits: Getty)

Cat

2007

Another year, another classic costume. In 2006, Heidi went for the feline look, donning a furry one-piece and whiskers.

Supermodel Heidi Klum arrives at Heidi Klum's 2008 annual Halloween party at 1OAK on October 31, 2008 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Hindu goddess Kali

2008

In 2008, Heidi dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali.

Heidi Klum arrives at the Heidi Klum's 10th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
(Credits: Getty)

Crow

2009

Why did Heidi dress as a crow in 2009? The answer is simple. “I had just given birth. I was like, ‘Black is slimming,’” she explained.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2010 Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2010 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Robot

2010

Heidi embraced the futuristic vibes in 2010 as she embraced her inner robot.

“I learned how to walk on stilts specifically for this giant glitter robot costume,” she later admitted on Instagram. “It wouldn’t have been the same if I didn’t tower over all of the guests!”

Heidi Klum and Seal attend Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on October 31, 2011 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Ape

2011

Heidi and her then-husband Seal went for a matching couple’s costume in 2011, donning the prosthetics to pull off realistic ape costumes.

Heidi Klum gets fitted for her 13th annual Halloween party at finale sponsored by HobNob Wines, Svedka Vodka And Smartwater on September 3, 2012 in New York City
(Credits: Getty)

Cleopatra

2012

2012 saw Heidi dress as Cleopatra.

Heidi Klum attends Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and smartwater at Marquee on October 31, 2013 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Old Lady

2013

Heidi took her Halloween costume to the next level in 2013, transforming into an older version of herself. The details were incredible, from the neck wrinkles to the leg veins!

Heidi Klum gives Times Square visitors a sneak peek of her Halloween costume before hosting her annual party at TAO Downtown sponsored Bby Moto X on October 31, 2014 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Butterfly

2014

Heidi transformed into a butterfly in 2014 – but it wasn’t the easiest of looks.

“It was very hard to see,” she later admitted to Page Six. “I had these plastic round eyes and behind that, the batteries for the lights.”

Heidi Klum attends the Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by GSN's Hellevator And SVEDKA Vodka At LAVO New York on October 31, 2015 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Jessica Rabbit

2015

In 2015, Heidi transformed into another iconic female character – Jessica Rabbit.

Model Heidi Klum (Back row center) attends Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka at Vandal on October 31, 2016 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Heidi

2016

Trippy! Heidi dressed as herself in 2016 – but was also surrounded by an army of lookalikes.

Heidi Klum attends her 18th Annual Halloween Party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on October 31, 2017 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Werewolf

2017

In 2017, Heidi dressed as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ music video.

Model/TV Personality Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Princess Fiona

2018

Never one to do things halfway, Heidi embraced the green as she dressed like Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Husband Tom Kaulitz also joined in on the ogre fun, wearing a matching Shrek costume.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Alien

2019

Heidi went for a more grotesque look in 2019, wearing a detailed alien costume.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City
(Credits: Getty)

Worm

2022

Dare we say her best look? Heidi almost broke the internet in 2022 with this unexpected look after a pandemic-induced break from Halloween parties.

With Husband Bill taking on the role of the fisherman, Heidi completely transformed into a worm.

Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party held at the Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Peacock

2023

It was a group effort in 2023, as Heidi embraced her inner peacock.

Tom Kaulitz (L) and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2024 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

E.T.

2024

Heidi was completely unrecognisable in 2024 when she committed to an E.T. costume.

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

