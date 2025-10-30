Counting down to her 2025 costume, we’re revisiting every iconic Heidi Klum Halloween look

Is there even a Halloween without a Heidi-Klum Halloween party?! The German model has carved out a niche in Hollywood as the queen of Halloween and has brought some truly iconic looks to life over her 25-year hosting gig.
From classic vampire and witch costumes, to full body prosthetics and matching couples costumes, the 52-year-old truly knows how to keep us on our feet each year – and 2025 is no different.
Although we don’t know what she’s chosen yet, she has started giving us hints, telling InStyle it was going to be “ugly, scary…maybe stinky?”
“I’m going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different,” she later teased to People. “I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. and the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers. After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated. And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So I hope I came up with something new again.”
Dominatrix
2000
For her first official Halloween bash, Heidi kept things simple with a black leather dominatrix look.
“I wanted to be Heidi, but a little bit more S&M,” she told Page Six.
Lady Godiva
2001
Hedi went for a full white ensemble in 2001 as she brought to life Lady Godiva.
The best part? The real horse, which she claimed was given to her for the night by the NYPD.
Betty Boop
2002
In 2002 Heidi went for a classic look – Betty Boop!
Golden Alien
2003
One of the more vague Halloween costumes from Heidi’s past – 2003 saw the model take a golden approach to the humble alien costume.
Witch
2004
Heidi’s witch ensemble had a lot going on in 2004. Scarlet hair, a flaming witch hat…and a skeleton hitching a pigback.
Vampire
2005
In 2005, Heidi kept it classic with a Vampire look.
Forbidden Fruit from the Garden of Eden
2006
In 2006, Heidi was faced with an added pressure when it came to choosing a costume – she was nine months pregnant!
“I thought, ‘What can I be that is big and safe for the baby and comfortable for me?’ We had to get a convertible because I couldn’t fit through car doors,” she told Page Six.
Cat
2007
Another year, another classic costume. In 2006, Heidi went for the feline look, donning a furry one-piece and whiskers.
Hindu goddess Kali
2008
In 2008, Heidi dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali.
Crow
2009
Why did Heidi dress as a crow in 2009? The answer is simple. “I had just given birth. I was like, ‘Black is slimming,’” she explained.
Robot
2010
Heidi embraced the futuristic vibes in 2010 as she embraced her inner robot.
“I learned how to walk on stilts specifically for this giant glitter robot costume,” she later admitted on Instagram. “It wouldn’t have been the same if I didn’t tower over all of the guests!”
Ape
2011
Heidi and her then-husband Seal went for a matching couple’s costume in 2011, donning the prosthetics to pull off realistic ape costumes.
Cleopatra
2012
2012 saw Heidi dress as Cleopatra.
Old Lady
2013
Heidi took her Halloween costume to the next level in 2013, transforming into an older version of herself. The details were incredible, from the neck wrinkles to the leg veins!
Butterfly
2014
Heidi transformed into a butterfly in 2014 – but it wasn’t the easiest of looks.
“It was very hard to see,” she later admitted to Page Six. “I had these plastic round eyes and behind that, the batteries for the lights.”
Jessica Rabbit
2015
In 2015, Heidi transformed into another iconic female character – Jessica Rabbit.
Heidi
2016
Trippy! Heidi dressed as herself in 2016 – but was also surrounded by an army of lookalikes.
Werewolf
2017
In 2017, Heidi dressed as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ music video.
Princess Fiona
2018
Never one to do things halfway, Heidi embraced the green as she dressed like Princess Fiona from Shrek.
Husband Tom Kaulitz also joined in on the ogre fun, wearing a matching Shrek costume.
Alien
2019
Heidi went for a more grotesque look in 2019, wearing a detailed alien costume.
Worm
2022
Dare we say her best look? Heidi almost broke the internet in 2022 with this unexpected look after a pandemic-induced break from Halloween parties.
With Husband Bill taking on the role of the fisherman, Heidi completely transformed into a worm.
Peacock
2023
It was a group effort in 2023, as Heidi embraced her inner peacock.
E.T.
2024
Heidi was completely unrecognisable in 2024 when she committed to an E.T. costume.