Counting down to her 2025 costume, we’re revisiting every iconic Heidi Klum Halloween look

Is there even a Halloween without a Heidi-Klum Halloween party?! The German model has carved out a niche in Hollywood as the queen of Halloween and has brought some truly iconic looks to life over her 25-year hosting gig.

From classic vampire and witch costumes, to full body prosthetics and matching couples costumes, the 52-year-old truly knows how to keep us on our feet each year – and 2025 is no different.

Although we don’t know what she’s chosen yet, she has started giving us hints, telling InStyle it was going to be “ugly, scary…maybe stinky?”

“I’m going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different,” she later teased to People. “I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. and the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers. After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated. And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So I hope I came up with something new again.”

