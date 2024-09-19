  •  
Home Travel Destinations

Your Bali trip isn’t complete without a stay in these luxe Seminyak villas

A trip to remember.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Profile

Nestled on the sun-drenched coast of Bali, Seminyak has become the ultimate destination when you’re looking for the perfect blend of relaxation, luxury, and vibrant culture. 

Far from the hustle of Kuta, this stylish beachside haven offers a more refined, yet equally inviting atmosphere. But the heart of Seminyak’s appeal lies in its choice of private villas, where modern amenities meet traditional Balinese design, and privacy is all but guaranteed.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat or a group getaway, staying in a Seminyak villa offers an unmatched experience during your visit to Bali. Below, our top picks of villas to book.

The best villas to stay in Seminyak, Bali for 2024

01

Impiana Private Villas Seminyak

via Booking.com

Located right in the heart of Seminyak is Impiana Private Villas, surrounded by boutique shops and restaurants for daytime exploring. It also maintains a level of relaxation with its signature thatched roofs and private pools so you can wind down in style.

Key features:

  • All of the villas come with tropical gardens and daybeds
  • Each villa has a kitchen and dining area
  • Amenities include a flat-screen TV, DVD player and stereo
  • Every bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a shower and free amenities
book NOW

02

Amadea Resort & Villas Seminyak Bali

via Booking.com

Surrounded by Seminyak’s nightlife, this resort is just a 5-minute drive from Seminyak Beach so you’re never too far from the action. Right outside the villa, you’ll also find Seminyak’s famous “Eat Street” – perfect for the foodies.

Key features:

  • Features a spa and outdoor pool
  • All rooms come with flat-screen TVs
  • Modern décor and glass-walled bathrooms
book NOW

03

The Club Villas Seminyak

via Booking.com

Featuring Balinese décor combined with modern comfort, The Club Villas Seminyak promises a tranquil stay by offering a butler service, laundry, car rentals and a tour desk so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Key features:

  • Free WiFi access
  • Private outdoor pools
  • 24-hour front desk
book NOW

04

New Pondok Sara Villas

via Booking.com

Just a stone’s throw away from the trendy Seminyak district – known for its local boutiques and dining options – New Pondok Sara Villas offers a private stay with your own terrace and a tropical landscaped garden.

Key features:

  • The kitchen is equipped with a stove, microwave and refrigerator
  • Living room comes with a sofa, flat-screen TV and personal safe
  • Select units have their own private pool
book NOW

05

bvilla+spa

via Luxury Escapes

Retreat to your own private villa and enjoy a private butler service at this villa, where you’ll be treated to meals served in-villa and prepared by bvilla+spa’s personal chefs.

Key features:

  • In-villa dining
  • Spa
  • Laundry service
book NOW

06

Dyana Villas

via Expedia

Along with an outdoor pool, this smoke-free villa has spa services and concierge services so you can treat yourself to a facial before heading to the next activity on your itinerary.

Key features:

  • Dry cleaning, laundry facilities and a library are on-site
  • Kitchens with fridges, stovetops, separate dining areas and kitchenware and utensils
  • Bathrooms include a shower, slippers, complimentary toiletries and hairdryers
book NOW

Related articles:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY