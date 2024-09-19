Nestled on the sun-drenched coast of Bali, Seminyak has become the ultimate destination when you’re looking for the perfect blend of relaxation, luxury, and vibrant culture.

Far from the hustle of Kuta, this stylish beachside haven offers a more refined, yet equally inviting atmosphere. But the heart of Seminyak’s appeal lies in its choice of private villas, where modern amenities meet traditional Balinese design, and privacy is all but guaranteed.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat or a group getaway, staying in a Seminyak villa offers an unmatched experience during your visit to Bali. Below, our top picks of villas to book.

The best villas to stay in Seminyak, Bali for 2024

01 Impiana Private Villas Seminyak via Booking.com Located right in the heart of Seminyak is Impiana Private Villas, surrounded by boutique shops and restaurants for daytime exploring. It also maintains a level of relaxation with its signature thatched roofs and private pools so you can wind down in style. Key features: All of the villas come with tropical gardens and daybeds

Each villa has a kitchen and dining area

Amenities include a flat-screen TV, DVD player and stereo

Every bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a shower and free amenities book NOW

02 Amadea Resort & Villas Seminyak Bali via Booking.com Surrounded by Seminyak’s nightlife, this resort is just a 5-minute drive from Seminyak Beach so you’re never too far from the action. Right outside the villa, you’ll also find Seminyak’s famous “Eat Street” – perfect for the foodies. Key features: Features a spa and outdoor pool

All rooms come with flat-screen TVs

Modern décor and glass-walled bathrooms book NOW

03 The Club Villas Seminyak via Booking.com Featuring Balinese décor combined with modern comfort, The Club Villas Seminyak promises a tranquil stay by offering a butler service, laundry, car rentals and a tour desk so you don’t have to worry about a thing. Key features: Free WiFi access

Private outdoor pools

24-hour front desk book NOW

04 New Pondok Sara Villas via Booking.com Just a stone’s throw away from the trendy Seminyak district – known for its local boutiques and dining options – New Pondok Sara Villas offers a private stay with your own terrace and a tropical landscaped garden. Key features: The kitchen is equipped with a stove, microwave and refrigerator

Living room comes with a sofa, flat-screen TV and personal safe

Select units have their own private pool book NOW

05 bvilla+spa via Luxury Escapes Retreat to your own private villa and enjoy a private butler service at this villa, where you’ll be treated to meals served in-villa and prepared by bvilla+spa’s personal chefs. Key features: In-villa dining

Spa

Laundry service book NOW

06 Dyana Villas via Expedia Along with an outdoor pool, this smoke-free villa has spa services and concierge services so you can treat yourself to a facial before heading to the next activity on your itinerary. Key features: Dry cleaning, laundry facilities and a library are on-site

Kitchens with fridges, stovetops, separate dining areas and kitchenware and utensils

Bathrooms include a shower, slippers, complimentary toiletries and hairdryers book NOW

