Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis

Tennis legend Rafael “Rafa” Nadal has officially announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 38.

The Spaniard is considered one of the best players of all time, and has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

Nadal took to social media to announce his retirement, uploading an emotional video of himself speaking to the camera.

“I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” he said.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.

“I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could ever have imagined,” Nadal added.

He also went on to thank the countless people who helped him on his tennis journey over the past 23 years.

Federer and Djokovic quickly shared kind messages to Rafa. (Credit: Getty)

Fellow tennis greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were some of the first to congratulate Rafa on his incredible career.

“Probably the greatest achievement anyone can wish for,” Djokovic said.

“Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever.”

Meanwhile, Federer, a great friend to Nadal both on and off court, wrote, “What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come.”

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour.”

Tennis’ newest stars also congratulated Nadal. (Credit: Getty)

Some of the biggest up-and-coming players also shared kind messages to Rafa, many of whom he was their hero.

“It is really difficult news, even tougher for me because he’s been my idol since I started playing tennis,” fellow Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz said.

Current world number one Jannik Sinner shared, “Thank you Rafa for all you have contributed to the sport. Having had the opportunity to spend a few weeks training with you years ago is something I will never forget.

“Seeing you work as an athlete, but also getting to know you as a person off the court was even more special. A true legend of the game who paved the way and taught many of us how to be, as players and as individuals. We will miss you on the circuit!”

Nadal’s illustrious career spanned 23 years. (Credit: Getty)

Nadal will put down his racquet following the conclusion of the Davis Cup tournament in November.

He’ll go out as one of the greatest to ever play, winning two Australian Opens, two Wimbledon tournaments, four US Opens, a whopping 14 French Opens, and two Olympic gold medals.

