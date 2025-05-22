It’s no secret that we all watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for the drama, but we’d be lying if we denied their fashion choices are catching our eyes.

The second season of the beloved reality TV series dropped on May 15, 2025, and fans across the globe have gone absolutely wild.

From friendship breakdowns, money feuds, and even swearing – we’re seeing it all in the second season. While we could go into a rabbit hole about all the drama going down in the new season, we’re currently choosing to focus on their outfits.

Admittedly, a lot of the time, the Mormon Wives cast don sweatpants while lounging around in the comfort of their own homes – and rightfully so. But it is the outfits they wear while attending glamorous events and girls trips that have us drooling!

Recently, the Utah ladies attended a event to celebrate the beloved Australian brand, Showpo and TV WEEK has tracked down which dress each cast member wore. Continue scrolling to add to cart!

Rory Maxi Dress $119.95 from Showpo Whether its a pregnancy glow or this stunning Showpo dress, either way Jen looked incredible! The Mormon Wives cast member donned the Rory Maxi Dress crafted from embroidered mesh, floor-sweeping length, a sweetheart neckline and mermaid shape. The dress is available in sizes 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20. buy here Laine Maxi Dress $119.95 from Showpo Don’t be fooled, this is no ordinary white maxi dress. The Laine Maxi Dress included beautiful sequin lace and a bodycon look to make you stand out from the crowd. This dress from Showpo is available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20. BUY HERE Pearce Mini Dress $99.95 from Showpo Standing out of the crowd in this long sleeve mini dress was Mikayla, who is also expecting a baby! The Pearce Mini Dress is an effortlessly chic dress that can take you from day to night. The dress is available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14. buy here Advertisement Carly Maxi Dress $109.95 from Showpo Not only is this Carly Maxi Dress perfect for any brunch event, but Mayci is also showing its pregnancy approved! Mayci is expecting her third baby after a successful round of IVF. The lace bodycon maxi dress features inner lining with a medium stretch, available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. buy here Liliana Mini Dress $79.95 from Showpo While Miranda might not be technically apart of #MomTok as of season two, she is making an honorary mention! The young mum stunned in this beautiful bodycon-styled mini dress from Showpo, and added her own style to the dress with a little bow on her shoulder. The party-perfect outfit is available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14. buy here Nori Mini Dress $79.95 from Showpo Turning heads in this one shoulder long sleeve dress is Jessi, who matched the white outfit with knee-high snake boots. This mini dress is a bodycon fit made from viscose and spandex, available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. BUY HERE

