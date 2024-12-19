The best resort wear brands for your days by the water

There’s nothing quite like resort wear to get us into the holiday mode. Picture it – a multi-coloured kaftan, big sunglasses, a bigger hat, plenty of SPF, with a Piña Colada in one hand and a chick-lit novel in the other, all while relaxing on sun-lounger by the pool. It doesn’t get much better than that.
As soon as the sun peeks out from behind the clouds, it is our cue to trawl the web for resort wear; then we fill up our carts and empty our bank accounts in time for summer. But remember, not all resort wear for women is made equal. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best resort wear brands to save you some time scrolling.
Whether you’re after resort dresses, resort sets, skirts, pants, or beach cover ups, these brands have you sorted for the warmer months.
The best resort wear brands in Australia
JETS Australia
If you’re after timeless glamour and sophistication in your resort wear, JETS Australia is the brand for you. Their innovative signature silhouettes are made using high-quality fabrics with unrivalled attention to detail.
Camilla
Embrace the ethereal nature of a beachside billowy silhouette with Camilla’s decadent range of summer dresses and kaftans. The brand’s luxe resort wear is bright, bold, whimsical, and sustainable.
Seafolly Australia
Born on the beaches of Sydney in 1975, Seafolly is one of the best brands for resort wear in Australia. Above all else, Seafolly heroes fit while embodying the Aussie love for the beach, embracing all shapes and sizes so you can enjoy your days in the sand.
KIVARI Australia
Strong, confident and feminine in style, Kivari heralds adventurous travel and connection to oceans. The brand uses natural fibres and alternative manufacturing methods with sustainability in mind.
Sea Level Australia
If you’re after luxury resort wear, you can’t go past Sea Level Australia. With an extensive collection that has been up-cycled from pre-consumer waste, the brand is focused on the future. Their materials are also made to withstand the harsh summer elements, meaning you are getting your money’s worth.
Billabong
For over 50 years, Billabong has combined function, fit, art and fashion for ocean lovers. With resort wear designed with youth in mind, the brand has become a cultural clothing icon for a reason.
Roxy Australia
With beach lovers of all ages in mind, Roxy has cemented itself in the surfer zeitgeist with their colourful resort wear and accessories. Perfect for the whole family!