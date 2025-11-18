Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping

12 adult advent calendars that are both fun and affordable.

Because why should kids get all the fun?
Brand logo of Take 5
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I don’t know about you, but I love an advent calendar.

Advertisement

A little treat every single day, for an entire month? Sign me the heck up!

But while a cardboard frame filled with budget treats would’ve sufficed when I was eight (I can still taste that ~very specific~ advent calendar chocolate…), these days I need a little more when I open up those little doors.

Not that chocolate isn’t exciting – duh – but when there are adult-coded options filled with beauty products, luxury nibbles, ‘pleasure devices‘ (ahem…), and booze, why wouldn’t you explore a little further afield?

I’ve made it my mission to find the best affordable advent calendars for adults this year, and my friends, the internet did not let me down.

Advertisement

From a banging beauty buy for just $32, to luxe chocolate that’s definitely ~not~ for the kiddos, and a spicy little advent gift for yourself, here are the best advent calendars for adults in 2025.

Happy shopping!

MCoBeauty advent calendar
Photo: MCoBeauty/Big W

01

MCoBeauty Advent Calendar 12 Mini Icons

$59 from Big W

Beauty girlies, I see you. This baby’s packed with 12 mini makeup buys that are just perfect for popping in your bag if you’re travelling this Chrissy (in case you needed an extra reason to gift yourself…).

Shop Now
Normal sex toy advent calendar
Photo: Normal

02

Normal The Advent Calendar

$400 from Normal

If you’ve been thinking of adding a little spice to your repertoire, this ~very~ adult pick by Normal is packed with 12 of the best pleasure devices you could imagine, prepping you for a very merry Christmas indeed.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Kinder Bueno advent calendar
Photo: Kinder/Big W

03

Kinder Bueno Advent Calendar

$23 from Big W

Your kids’ Kinder Surprise this ain’t! Featuring Classic Minis, White Minis, Bueno Eggs and even a full-size Bueno bar, you’ll want to hide this from little eyes… 

Shop Now
T2 tea advent calendar
Photo: T2

04

T2 Cabinet Of Curiosity 24 Day Tea Bag Advent

$48 from T2

Each door reveals a new yummy flavour, from bold black teas to refreshing greens, sweet fruits, soothing herbal blends and more.

Shop Now
True Home candle advent calendar
Photo: True Home/Myer

05

True Home Mini Candle Advent Calendar

$49.95 from Myer

Twelve delicious, deluxe mini candles to keep the home smelling like a dream all December? Yes, please.

Shop Now
Love Honey advent calendar
Photo: True Home/Myer

06

Lovehoney Indulge Advent Calendar (12 Day)

$159 from Lovehoney

Another one for the spice lovers, this Love Honey calendar is worth a whopping $378.35 (saving you $219.35, wow). Bullets, beads, blindfolds and more are hiding behind these doors.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Sugarbird gin advent calendar
Photo: Sugarbird/BWS

07

Sugarbird Gin 12 Days Advent Calendar

$75 from BWS

Twelve mini bottles of high-end gin? Grab the tonic and say less.

Shop Now
OXX Cosmetics Kmart beauty advent calendar
Photo: Kmart

08

OXX Cosmetics 24 Days of Beauty

$32 from Kmart

Got a teen or tween in your life? This is the perfect pressie (and what a price!). Lips, eyes, nails, brows – it’s all covered in this beauty box.

Shop Now
Tony's Chocolonely advent calendar
Photo: Tony’s Chocolonely/Myer

09

Tony’s Chocolonely Small Countdown Advent Calendar

$39.99 from Myer

IYKYK. Tony’s Chocolonely is some of the scrummiest chocolate around, plus, they’re all about ending exploitation in the cocoa industry. So you can nibble on these treats knowing you’re making the world a better place.

Shop Now
Beer advent calendar
Photo: BWS

10

12 Beers Of Christmas

$40 from BWS

Forget partridges in pear trees – this is what the 12 days of Christmas is really about.

Shop Now
Advertisement
OPI nail polish advent calendar
Photo: OPI/Myer

10

OPI 2025 Mini Advent Calendar

$74.95 from Myer

If you love a mani, this one’s for you. Twelve bottles of polish from beloved brand OPI, to keep your claws on-point all season.

Shop Now
Koko Black advent calendar
Photo: Koko Black/Myer

11

Koko Black A Very Koko Advent Calendar

$49.99 from Myer

Luxury chocolate, divvied out daily, thanks to Australian chocolatiers Koko Black? Don’t mind if I do…

Shop Now
Mecca advent calendar
Photo: Mecca

12

MECCA MAX Max Moments 12-Piece Beauty Advent Calendar

$75 from Mecca

Packed with eyeshadows, blush, lip oil, eyeliner, bronzing drops, highlighter – even an eyeshadow brush – this is your full Christmas Day makeup look in one handy calendar.

Shop Now

Advertisement
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement