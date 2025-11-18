12 adult advent calendars that are both fun and affordable.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I don’t know about you, but I love an advent calendar.

A little treat every single day, for an entire month? Sign me the heck up!

But while a cardboard frame filled with budget treats would’ve sufficed when I was eight (I can still taste that ~very specific~ advent calendar chocolate…), these days I need a little more when I open up those little doors.

Not that chocolate isn’t exciting – duh – but when there are adult-coded options filled with beauty products, luxury nibbles, ‘pleasure devices‘ (ahem…), and booze, why wouldn’t you explore a little further afield?

I’ve made it my mission to find the best affordable advent calendars for adults this year, and my friends, the internet did not let me down.

From a banging beauty buy for just $32, to luxe chocolate that’s definitely ~not~ for the kiddos, and a spicy little advent gift for yourself, here are the best advent calendars for adults in 2025.

Happy shopping!

Photo: MCoBeauty/Big W 01 MCoBeauty Advent Calendar 12 Mini Icons $59 from Big W Beauty girlies, I see you. This baby’s packed with 12 mini makeup buys that are just perfect for popping in your bag if you’re travelling this Chrissy (in case you needed an extra reason to gift yourself…). Shop Now

Photo: Normal 02 Normal The Advent Calendar $400 from Normal If you’ve been thinking of adding a little spice to your repertoire, this ~very~ adult pick by Normal is packed with 12 of the best pleasure devices you could imagine, prepping you for a very merry Christmas indeed. Shop Now

Photo: Kinder/Big W 03 Kinder Bueno Advent Calendar $23 from Big W Your kids’ Kinder Surprise this ain’t! Featuring Classic Minis, White Minis, Bueno Eggs and even a full-size Bueno bar, you’ll want to hide this from little eyes… Shop Now

Photo: T2 04 T2 Cabinet Of Curiosity 24 Day Tea Bag Advent $48 from T2 Each door reveals a new yummy flavour, from bold black teas to refreshing greens, sweet fruits, soothing herbal blends and more. Shop Now

Photo: True Home/Myer 05 True Home Mini Candle Advent Calendar $49.95 from Myer Twelve delicious, deluxe mini candles to keep the home smelling like a dream all December? Yes, please. Shop Now

Photo: True Home/Myer 06 Lovehoney Indulge Advent Calendar (12 Day) $159 from Lovehoney Another one for the spice lovers, this Love Honey calendar is worth a whopping $378.35 (saving you $219.35, wow). Bullets, beads, blindfolds and more are hiding behind these doors. Shop Now

Photo: Sugarbird/BWS 07 Sugarbird Gin 12 Days Advent Calendar $75 from BWS Twelve mini bottles of high-end gin? Grab the tonic and say less. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 08 OXX Cosmetics 24 Days of Beauty $32 from Kmart Got a teen or tween in your life? This is the perfect pressie (and what a price!). Lips, eyes, nails, brows – it’s all covered in this beauty box. Shop Now

Photo: Tony’s Chocolonely/Myer 09 Tony’s Chocolonely Small Countdown Advent Calendar $39.99 from Myer IYKYK. Tony’s Chocolonely is some of the scrummiest chocolate around, plus, they’re all about ending exploitation in the cocoa industry. So you can nibble on these treats knowing you’re making the world a better place. Shop Now

Photo: BWS 10 12 Beers Of Christmas $40 from BWS Forget partridges in pear trees – this is what the 12 days of Christmas is really about. Shop Now

Photo: OPI/Myer 10 OPI 2025 Mini Advent Calendar $74.95 from Myer If you love a mani, this one’s for you. Twelve bottles of polish from beloved brand OPI, to keep your claws on-point all season. Shop Now

Photo: Koko Black/Myer 11 Koko Black A Very Koko Advent Calendar $49.99 from Myer Luxury chocolate, divvied out daily, thanks to Australian chocolatiers Koko Black? Don’t mind if I do… Shop Now

Photo: Mecca 12 MECCA MAX Max Moments 12-Piece Beauty Advent Calendar $75 from Mecca Packed with eyeshadows, blush, lip oil, eyeliner, bronzing drops, highlighter – even an eyeshadow brush – this is your full Christmas Day makeup look in one handy calendar. Shop Now

