Will 2026 bring a royal reunion? William and Catherine’s possible U.S. trip sparks Harry speculation

Could 2026 finally bring Prince William and Prince Harry back together on U.S. soil?

Advertisement

While nothing is confirmed, royal watchers are already speculating that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ potential trip to the United States could put the brothers closer than they have been in years.

A formal reunion may not be on the agenda, but the idea of William and Harry in the same country is enough to fuel headlines.

(Credit: Getty)

ARE PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCESS CATHERINE GOING TO THE U.S. IN 2026?

While nothing is yet confirmed, the timing would make sense.

Advertisement

The United States is gearing up to celebrate its 250th anniversary, and senior members of the British royal family are expected to take part in some of the milestone events.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla may make the journey, William and Catherine could represent the Crown, echoing Queen Elizabeth II’s famous bicentennial visit in 1976.

During the recent Trump state visit, Catherine’s poise, engaging manner, and dazzling banquet look reportedly left the president calling her “radiant”, showing her strong rapport with the leader of the U.S.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward noted that Catherine’s “beautiful smile” and impeccable manners helped her captivate everyone in the room – a skill that could serve her well in the U.S. next year.

Advertisement

And with the FIFA World Cup taking place across North America and the final scheduled in New Jersey, William – who is known for his support of both England and Wales – might make a special appearance.

(Credit: Getty)

WILL PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCE HARRY REUNITE IN THE U.S.?

And while Harry and Meghan, who live in California, are not expected to take part in the 250th anniversary celebrations, the prospect of William and Catherine being states away from Harry is enough to keep royal fans buzzing.

Any overlap in schedules could spark whispers of an impromptu family reunion – even if it’s just casual sightings rather than an official engagement.

Advertisement

The trip would also mark a renewed point of contact with the Trumps. Catherine reportedly struck up a warm rapport with Melania during their last visit, including a joint outing to meet children involved in the U.K.’s Scouts Squirrels program.

Observers noted that the former first lady seemed genuinely at ease in Catherine’s company – a reminder that the Princess of Wales excels at building bridges wherever she goes.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.