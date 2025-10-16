PHIL DAMPIER OPINION: The one piece of parenting advice reuniting royal cousins

For once William and Kate and Harry and Meghan agree on something.

Advertisement

The feuding royal pairs have both spoken about the dangers of internet bullying to children, excess use of smart phones and overwhelming technology.

(Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a memorial in New York dedicated to the memory of kids whose families believe died as a result of harmful online content.

“Life is better off social media” said Harry, adding, “Big tech companies need to do more to protect kids.”

Advertisement

And the Princess of Wales recently wrote a 1500 word essay warning of the dangers, saying, “Tech is causing an epidemic of disconnection with gadgets becoming a constant distraction, fragmenting our focus.

“We are physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us.

“When we check our phones constantly we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires.”

Prince William revealed that their three children George, Charlotte and Louis don’t have smartphones yet, and always have dinner together, like families of old.

Advertisement

They prefer playing games, long walks along beaches and in the woods, and at public events you can see the children look engaged and inquisitive, their minds not clouded by hours staring at screens.

As a techno sceptic myself – I don’t have a smart phone much to the amazement of journalistic colleagues – I’m all in favour of their approach.

But. ironically, it could be modern communications which slowly thaw the bitterness engulfing the royal family.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

While I don’t see Prince William inviting Harry over for tea on his next visit to the UK, could cousins Archie and Lilibet reach out to George and his siblings?

I’ve often wondered how Harry and Meghan’s children – now six and four – will react as they grow up and realise exactly who they are?

After all, they are sixth and seventh in line to the throne, even though many believe they shouldn’t be.

Are they already asking their parents awkward questions about where they come from and why they don’t ever see their grandfather, The King, or talk to their relatives in the UK?

Advertisement

Harry says he wants a reconciliation but that’s going to be a long process.

In the meantime, could a friendly Zoom call from the kids with American accents to their British cousins slowly melt the ice?

If the younger generation get to know one another there might be hope – and eventually meetings in real life, not online.

To use a nature analogy so loved by Kate, from little acorns mighty oaks could grow.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.