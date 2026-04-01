‘Knows how things are’: King Charles and Prince Harry won’t reunite during US visit

Despite both being in the United States later this month, King Charles and Prince Harry are not expected to see each other – a near miss that’s already raising eyebrows.

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The King, who will travel with Queen Camilla for an official state visit, is set to follow a tightly controlled schedule. These trips are planned down to the minute, leaving virtually no room for anything beyond official business.

(Credit: Getty)

Sources familiar with the situation say a meeting between father and son was never seriously on the cards. Harry, it’s understood, is well aware of how rigid these visits are and wouldn’t be expected to push for time under those circumstances.

“When you’re talking about a state visit, every minute is accounted for – especially when it’s the King travelling as the invited guest of a head of state,” a source told People magazine. “Harry knows how things are and wouldn’t ask for that either under these circumstances.”

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Still, the timing is hard to ignore. The visit will bring the King to the same country where Harry lives with Meghan Markle and their children in California – close in distance, but not, it seems, in reality.

The relationship between Charles and Harry has remained strained in recent years, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to the US.

They have seen each other only a handful of times since. Their most recent meeting took place in September 2025, when Harry visited London and spent about an hour with his father at Clarence House.

That followed an earlier brief reunion in 2024, shortly after the King announced he was undergoing cancer treatment, which is understood to be ongoing.

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(Credit: Getty)

While there has been speculation about a possible thaw, there are no current signs that a meeting will happen during this trip.

Looking ahead, Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom in July for events connected to the Invictus Games, which could offer a more natural opportunity for the two to reunite.

For now, though, their paths are set to remain separate – even while on the same side of the Atlantic.

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