EXCLUSIVE: Inside Charles’ plan to abdicate: “William will meet his destiny when it comes”

PHIL DAMPIER OPINION

Will King Charles abdicate? That’s the extraordinary possibility now being openly debated in London royal and political circles.

At the start of his reign I rated the prospects of such a sensational move at virtually nil.

Charles wanted to do his mother proud and follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II’s magnificent example of duty and service.

But events in the last three and a half years have conspired against him, notably his battle with cancer and the scandal engulfing his brother the former Prince Andrew.

I never thought Queen Margrethe II of Denmark would give up the throne yet she handed over to son Frederik and Aussie Mary two years ago.

So could the same happen to our King?

Despite his health, Charles carried out more than 500 engagements last year, double that of his son and heir William.

Critics have often labelled the Prince of Wales “lazy and work-shy” with Aussie Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell commenting “He is the next big problem for the royal family.”

That criticism may be unfair as William has been looking out for his wife Catherine, who had her own cancer fight, and making sure their three children George, Charlotte and Louis are protected from too much scrutiny at an early age.

I’m told that behind the scenes William is preparing himself to meet his destiny whenever it comes.

Some say he is pressing his father to stand down so that Charles can concentrate on his health, but I’m not so sure.

William knows that sadly, he may not have to wait too long anyway to come to the throne.

Republican political journalist Kevin Maguire said recently: “Not said out loud by anyone is that preparations are starting for a state funeral and Coronation in I’m told 12 months.

“No wonder William isn’t calm when he faces questions about what he knew about Uncle Andrew, and he realises he could soon inherit this crisis.”

British MPs have ordered the release of documents showing how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was appointed the UK’s trade envoy in 2001, which could reflect badly on the late Queen and the King.

And in the Commons Labour Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant broke with ancient traditions not to criticise the royals by branding Andrew : “Rude, arrogant and entitled.”

The King could even be interviewed by police probing what he knew about Andrew’s escapades for which he has been arrested but not so far charged.

Tough times indeed but the King is still planning a three-day state visit to the US in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence, and Donald Trump will be waiting to greet him.

And the likes of Princess Anne, Prince Edward and wife Sophie are still toiling away quietly at the coal face of monarchy, supporting the King as best they can.

So are calls for him to abdicate or the monarchy to end overblown?

Respected historian Charles Moore certainly thinks so, writing: “The Andrew affair does not undermine the integrity of Elizabeth II or any living members of the royal family.

“He is the classic bad apple but now he is out of the barrel. This is not a constitutional crisis and the monarchy will survive.”

Only time will tell if he is right.

