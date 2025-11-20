Savvy single mums!

Shelsey Jarvis was a single mum with two kids living in a small two-bedroom apartment

She wanted to find a three bedroom home, but all of the houses she looked at were far too expensive

When scrolling a neighbourhood Facebook group, Shelsey was presented with a unique solution – shacking up with another single mum and her kids

Shelsey Jarivs, 40, shares her story below…

“This is impossible,” I groaned.

I was a single mum living in a small two-bedroom apartment with my kids, Liam, 11, and Emma, eight, and things were starting to get cramped.

But finding a three-bedroom house in my price range was proving difficult.

Closing the real estate websites, I opened Facebook, where a post on my neighbourhood group grabbed my attention.

Me and my son Liam.

Single mum looking for another mum to share my six-bedroom house, a woman named Kelly had posted.

Could this be the answer to my prayers? I wondered.

I hadn’t lived in a share house in years, but the thought of having adult company was appealing.

Looking at the pictures, my excitement grew.

It was large and clean, with a jungle gym, a climbing wall in the basement, a pool, and a trampoline outside!

Kelly had bought the place with her ex and after they’d separated she needed a housemate so she could afford to keep it.

I messaged immediately, explaining my situation and asked if I could come and look around.

Sure! My kids are eight and five, so this could work really well, she replied.

Kelly and me

I shouted out to my children. “There’s another single mummy with two kids who’d like to share their house with us,” I told them.

When I showed them the pictures, they were sold!

We all went along the next day, and the house was just as fab as in the pictures.

During the tour, Kelly, 39, and I chatted away and discovered we had similar views about how we kept a house and raised our kids.

“I’d love for you and the kids to move in,” she told me.

“I’d love it, too,” I agreed.

The shared house Kelly and I live with our kids.

We packed up our belongings and moved in with Kelly and her children, Elwyn and Emeric.

The kids loved their bigger room. “This is the best day ever,” Emma said, flopping onto her new bed.

The kids got on great, and Kelly and I fell into our groove.

Sharing cleaning responsibilities, we kept the house spotless.

After four years alone with the kids, having another adult to talk to was great.

Although we live our day-to-day lives like two separate families, cooking our own dinners and going to separate schools, it’s great to come home to such a good environment.

We’re both respectful of each other’s privacy and have more space than I could have afforded on my own.

The children do bicker sometimes, and breaking up squabbles with other people’s kids isn’t easy.

I never try to be a parent to Elwyn and Emeric, but I try to stop fights gently.

L-R, Emeric, Kelly, and Elwyn in the playroom of the house.

Combining families can be beautiful, but it’s not for everyone. I’m happy to adapt and communicate, but I wouldn’t recommend this style of living if someone is used to having things a particular way.

You need similar values and styles of discipline and parenting.

Kelly and I both have supportive partners.

I’ve been with mine since November 2022, and Kelly has been with hers since June last year.

My partner lives in a different state, but he’s hoping to move soon, and we’ll get a place together.

Boundaries around men and dating are important when kids are involved.

It’s definitely been an experience. Living with another single mum is a wonderful way to beat the cost-of-living crunch.

