After ten weeks of gruelling evidence exhibits and testimonies from friends and colleagues, it took a jury just two short hours to find Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of killing Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

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During the verdict hearing in the NSW Supreme Court, Jesse and Luke’s loved ones burst into tears as the jury unanimously found Lamarre-Condon, 31, had fatally shot Jesse and his partner Luke in his Paddington home on February 19,. 2024.

Elsewhere in the public gallery, the verdict was met with cheers and a lot of applause shortly after they were delivered to the packed courtroom.

“I formally convict the accused Beau-Lamarre Condon of all three counts,” Justice Adams announced to the court.

“Count one being aggravated break and enter, count two the murder of Jesse Baird and count three the murder of Luke Davies.”

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As he learned his fate, Lamarre-Condon stood and stared straight ahead.

While Jesse and Luke’s loved ones have not publicly spoken about the verdict, their friends movingly took to social media to share their reactions.

“Now we can grieve you and remember you for the beauty that you and Luke brought into the world without noise and without the chaos,” Jesse’s friend Jesse D’Vauz wrote on Instagram.

“My love and thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved them – especially their families. Always and forever in my heart, buddy.”

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Jesse D’Vauz says Jesse was genuinely a genuinely kind friend. (Image: Supplied)

Friends pay tribute to Jesse and Luke

D’Vauz first met during a night out in Sydney and instantly bonded over a broken dancefloor light.

“The thing I noticed [about Jesse], the thing I thought was genuinely rare, was the kindness,” he wrote movingly about his late friend Jesse on his Substack recently.

“[He was] open to everybody. No scanning the room for someone better to talk to. He gave you the same attention whether you were the person he’d come to see or a stranger he’d met four minutes earlier.”

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D’Vauz also remembers the early days of Jesse’s relationship with Luke after they met on New Years Eve in 2023. He fondly remembers walking home with Jesse after a night out where Jesse proudly showing off pictures of himself with Luke shortly before they made their relationship official.

“On the walk home, somewhere along the way Jesse pulled out his phone to show me videos of the guy he was falling for,” D’Vauz wrote.

“He’d met someone, a wonderful man named Luke, and he wanted me to see all of it.”

Finishing his special tribute to his friend, D’Vauz said of Jesse’s tragically wasted life: “And he wasn’t finished. That’s the part that sits worst with me, not just the life he’d already had, but the run he was about to have at it. He was young in television terms. He had the warmth and the work ethic for it, and he knew exactly what he wanted next.

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“I try not to think a lot these days about how he died. It’s still extremely difficult to navigate. It’s probably something I’ll never fully process. But what matters, what I want people to actually sit with, is this:

“His death is the least interesting thing about him.”

It took the jury just two hours to convict Lamarre-Condon. (Image: AAP)

What happened during the trial

On that fateful day in February 2024, Lamarre-Condon, a former NSW Police officer and ex-partner of Jesse, disguised himself as a food courier and broke into Jesse’s share house and fatally shot both men with his service pistol.

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Jesse and Luke’s remains were found about three weeks later on a rural property in Bungonia nearly 200km south of Sydney.

During the trial, Lamarre-Condon claimed he went to Jesse’s home to get items he left behind after they broke up in November 2023. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed he shot Jesse once after the 26-year-old television presenter “lunged at him”.

Lamarre-Condon also testified that Luke, 29, accidentally shot himself while wrestling Lamarre-Condon for the gun.

On the other side of the courtroom, the prosecution argued that Lamarre-Condon became obsessed with Jesse after their relationship broke down and planned to kill him.

Jesse and Luke’s loved ones will deliver their victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing expected next March. (Image: Instagram)

What’s next for Lamarre-Condon

Now convicted as a double murderer, Lamarre-Condon will face court again in March next year for his sentencing hearing where he will also hear the victim impact statements from Jesse and Luke’s loved ones.

In the meantime, he will return to Long Bay Correctional Complex where he is kept in a unit known as ‘The Kennel’.

A former prison officer told the Daily Mail ‘The Kennel’ earned it’s name by housing many of the prison’s worst and most notorious offenders.

“It’s basically for inmates who can’t be put anywhere else because they’d be killed,” the officer said.

With the trial now over, Jesse and Luke’s loved ones can now finally start properly grieving their loss.

To commemorate his friend, D’Vauz got a tattoo of a dancing man emoji on his arm as a symbol of all the times they shared tearing up dancefloors together.

“That’s how I choose to remember him,” D’Vauz wrote. “Just joy, happiness and friendship expressed through movement and community. An experience I was lucky to have, that now exists only in my memory and in my dreams.”

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