Accused killer Beau Lamarre-Condon makes shocking courtroom claim

Inside the former NSW Police officer accused of murder's bizarre courtroom outburst.
Former NSW Police Officer and accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon
Accused murder Beau Lamarre-Condon claims he "will not be silenced". (Image: AAP)

The man accused of murdering Sydney couple, Beau Lamarre-Condon, claims “he won’t be silenced” and “the truth will prevail” ahead of his Supreme Court trial expected to begin next September.

The 30-year-old former NSW Police Officer, who allegedly killed Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in their Paddington home in February 2024, claimed that he wanted the public to know “the actual truth” while appearing via audio-visual link at his arraignment on October 3.

“The truth will always prevail and I will not be silenced,” he told the court.

Lamarre-Condon claims NSW Police investigators engaged in “serious misconduct and corruption”.

While Lamarre-Condon pleaded not guilty to both murders in the Local Court in August, he claims to have previously made a formal offer to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to plead guilty to manslaughter relating to Jesse, 26, only.

He also said he was “remorseful” and “entitled to my early plea discount”, although he made no mention of Luke, 29.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASE

Jesse and Luke were last seen at a Mardi Gras pre-event. (Image: Instagram)

Jesse and Luke were last seen on February 18, 2024 at a Mardi Gras pre-event, and it is alleged they were murdered in the early hours of the following morning by Lamarre-Condon.

Two days later, some of their possessions including bloodied clothes, a phone and credit cards were found in a skip bin in Cronulla.

NSW Police then visited Jesse’s Paddington home where they found a large quantity of blood, upended furniture and bullet casings from a police handgun.

On February 23, Lamarre-Condon, who police say had previously dated Baird, handed himself in and was charged with two counts of murder – and has been held on remand at Silverwater Prison since then.

Just under a week later, Police discovered Jesse and Luke’s bodies at a property in Bungonia, near Goulburn.

Police allege Lamarre-Condon transported the bodies there in surfboard bags using a van he rented on February 19.

Harry Mulholland News writer

Harry, a Sydney-based journalist, is a news writer at Woman's Day who looks after real life, crime and news stories. With experience in newspapers, radio and online reporting, he loves sharing stories of Aussie heroes and covering crime and current affairs.

