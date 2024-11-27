Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
Stuck on gift ideas for the men in your life? Shop some of our favourite unique gifts

Ditch the classic sock and undies combo.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile

With Halloween well out of the way, Christmas is just around the corner which means there is only a limited amount of time to grab the best gift for the men in your life.

Yes, we could go for the normal socks. underwear, cologne or body wash, but its time to step-up and purchase the most unique gift.

However, this is no easy task – which is why we’ve done the thinking for you. Below we’ve listed some unique gifts to purchase this Christmas for the men in your life.

Shop unique gifts for men in 2024:

men gift shaver

01

Shaver Series 5000 SkinIQ

from $167.20 (Usually $209) at Myer

Say bye-bye to disposable razers, and hello to this Series 5000 SkinIQ from Philips that delivers a powerful shave with a clean finish. The shaver senses and adapts to the users hair density for improved skin comfort.

Colours: Ocean Blue

Key features:

  • Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving
  • One-touch open for easy cleaning
  • Shave wet, dry and even under the shower
men wallet rodd and gunn

02

Wesport Tri Fold Wallet

from $149 at Rodd&Gunn

Every man could do with a wallet upgrade, and this Wesport Tri-Fold Wallet from Rodd & Gunn will fit perfectly in their pocket while holding all their daily needs. There is twelve slots of credit cards, three additional pockets with a bill sleeve.

Sizes: List sizes its made in. Don’t worry about current stock/availability.

Colours: Chocolate

Key features:

  • Italian Bovine Leather
  • Dimensions: 11cm x 9cm
  • Made in Portugal
speaker unique gift men

03

Acton III Bluetooth Speaker

from $374.25 (Usually $499) at Myer

Yes, you could purchase a normal-looking speaker but boys can enjoy an aesthetic speaker too! The Acton III from Marshall is designed to stand-out in any room with signature sound, re-engineered for a more immersive experience.

Colours: Black, and Nude

Key features:

  • Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound
  • Comprised of 70% recycled plastic and vegan materials
  • Bluetooth
myer men gift

04

Verona Whisky Tumbler Gift Box

from $49.95 (Usually $129.95) at Myer

If there is one thing a man loves, and its a Whisky Tumbler which makes this three set gift box from Maxwell & Williams in the Verona range the perfect gift. This set features an embossed diamond-cut band, made from Crystalline glass.

Sizes: 3 piece set with two tumblers and one decanter

Material: Crystalline glass

Key features:

  • Decanter is 750ml
  • Tumbler is 270ml
  • Dishwasher safe
rodd gunn bag

05

Ponsonby Road Duffle

from $149 at Rodd&Gunn

Surprise the man you love with Rodd & Gunn’s Ponsonby Road Duffle bag perfect for those weekends away. Available in Indigo and Forest (pictured), the duffle is crafted with cotton canvas with a leather trim.

The large zipper pouch holds 43 litre, plus plenty of pockets perfect for storing valuables including an external pouch pocket, an a zipped pouch.

Colours: Forest, and Indigo

Key features:

  • 100% cotton canvas with leather trim
  • Dimensions: 58cm x 31cm
  • Suede handle wrap
esky cooler gift men

06

YETI Roadie Hard Cooler

from $300 at BCF

This is the perfect gift for those adventurous men going away every other weekend on their boat, trailer, or truck. The Roadie Hard Cooler from YETI is incredible quality with five year manufacturer warranty.

It also features Permafrost Insulation returns ice for days and a Coldlock gasket that blocks out the heat.

Sizes: 15, 24, 32, 48, 60

Colours: Charcoal, Navy, Red, Tan, and White.

Key features:

  • Five year warranty
  • Permafrost Insulation
  • Non-slip feet to prevent sliding
  • Accommodates most standard win bottles
