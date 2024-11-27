With Halloween well out of the way, Christmas is just around the corner which means there is only a limited amount of time to grab the best gift for the men in your life.

Yes, we could go for the normal socks. underwear, cologne or body wash, but its time to step-up and purchase the most unique gift.

However, this is no easy task – which is why we’ve done the thinking for you. Below we’ve listed some unique gifts to purchase this Christmas for the men in your life.

Shop unique gifts for men in 2024:

01 Shaver Series 5000 SkinIQ from $167.20 (Usually $209) at Myer Say bye-bye to disposable razers, and hello to this Series 5000 SkinIQ from Philips that delivers a powerful shave with a clean finish. The shaver senses and adapts to the users hair density for improved skin comfort. Colours: Ocean Blue Key features: Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving

One-touch open for easy cleaning

Shave wet, dry and even under the shower SHOP NOW

02 Wesport Tri Fold Wallet from $149 at Rodd&Gunn Every man could do with a wallet upgrade, and this Wesport Tri-Fold Wallet from Rodd & Gunn will fit perfectly in their pocket while holding all their daily needs. There is twelve slots of credit cards, three additional pockets with a bill sleeve. Sizes: List sizes its made in. Don’t worry about current stock/availability. Colours: Chocolate Key features: Italian Bovine Leather

Dimensions: 11cm x 9cm

Made in Portugal SHOP NOW

03 Acton III Bluetooth Speaker from $374.25 (Usually $499) at Myer Yes, you could purchase a normal-looking speaker but boys can enjoy an aesthetic speaker too! The Acton III from Marshall is designed to stand-out in any room with signature sound, re-engineered for a more immersive experience. Colours: Black, and Nude Key features: Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound

Comprised of 70% recycled plastic and vegan materials

Bluetooth SHOP NOW

04 Verona Whisky Tumbler Gift Box from $49.95 (Usually $129.95) at Myer If there is one thing a man loves, and its a Whisky Tumbler which makes this three set gift box from Maxwell & Williams in the Verona range the perfect gift. This set features an embossed diamond-cut band, made from Crystalline glass. Sizes: 3 piece set with two tumblers and one decanter Material: Crystalline glass Key features: Decanter is 750ml

Tumbler is 270ml

Dishwasher safe SHOP NOW

05 Ponsonby Road Duffle from $149 at Rodd&Gunn Surprise the man you love with Rodd & Gunn’s Ponsonby Road Duffle bag perfect for those weekends away. Available in Indigo and Forest (pictured), the duffle is crafted with cotton canvas with a leather trim. The large zipper pouch holds 43 litre, plus plenty of pockets perfect for storing valuables including an external pouch pocket, an a zipped pouch. Colours: Forest, and Indigo Key features: 100% cotton canvas with leather trim

Dimensions: 58cm x 31cm

Suede handle wrap SHOP NOW

06 YETI Roadie Hard Cooler from $300 at BCF This is the perfect gift for those adventurous men going away every other weekend on their boat, trailer, or truck. The Roadie Hard Cooler from YETI is incredible quality with five year manufacturer warranty. It also features Permafrost Insulation returns ice for days and a Coldlock gasket that blocks out the heat. Sizes: 15, 24, 32, 48, 60 Colours: Charcoal, Navy, Red, Tan, and White. Key features: Five year warranty

Permafrost Insulation

Non-slip feet to prevent sliding

Accommodates most standard win bottles SHOP NOW

