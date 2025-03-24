The world was rocked when it was announced that Shane Warne had died, aged 52, whilst on holiday in Thailand.

Advertisement

Though he will always be remembered as a sporting great, Shane was also a dedicated family man and valued being a dad to Brooke, Jackson and Summer more than anything.

Back in 1995, Shane married Simone Callahan, whom he shares his three children with. Even though they split in 2005, he still loved being a dad and co-parent with Simone.

In 2021, the cricket legend said: “I always made their lunches, walked them to school, took them to sport, etc. It was bloody hard – being a single parent is difficult, but fun too. I’m so glad they are 19, 21 and 23 now,” he said as reported by The Herald Sun.

Shane’s youngest Jackson previously told the Sun Herald: “I think I speak for Brooke, Summer and myself, we don’t see him as anyone else other than just our dad.

Advertisement

“We don’t see him as a legend. All the names people call him, we just see him like our dad and that’s it. We don’t feel privileged. He does what every dad loves to do.”

Despite enduring plenty of scandals over his life, Shane admitted to Leigh Sales in 2019 that he kept such strong relationships with his children by being honest with them about saying he’s sorry for “letting them down”.

“They hurt by that but they’ve forgiven me and they understand me and they want me happy and they also got to accept who I am. There’s no point of them wanting me to be something I’m not so I think they accept me for who I am,” he said on The 7.30 Report in 2019.

“Yes, I embarrass them and I think part of that’s my job as a father, maybe not in different ways like wearing bad shorts to the netball or something like that but our relationship is great and I’m so happy for that.”

Advertisement

In honour of the cricket star’s legacy, we look back at his best family photos and the kind words his kids have shared in the years since he passed away.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use