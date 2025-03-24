The world was rocked when it was announced that Shane Warne had died, aged 52, whilst on holiday in Thailand.
Though he will always be remembered as a sporting great, Shane was also a dedicated family man and valued being a dad to Brooke, Jackson and Summer more than anything.
Back in 1995, Shane married Simone Callahan, whom he shares his three children with. Even though they split in 2005, he still loved being a dad and co-parent with Simone.
In 2021, the cricket legend said: “I always made their lunches, walked them to school, took them to sport, etc. It was bloody hard – being a single parent is difficult, but fun too. I’m so glad they are 19, 21 and 23 now,” he said as reported by The Herald Sun.
Shane’s youngest Jackson previously told the Sun Herald: “I think I speak for Brooke, Summer and myself, we don’t see him as anyone else other than just our dad.
“We don’t see him as a legend. All the names people call him, we just see him like our dad and that’s it. We don’t feel privileged. He does what every dad loves to do.”
Despite enduring plenty of scandals over his life, Shane admitted to Leigh Sales in 2019 that he kept such strong relationships with his children by being honest with them about saying he’s sorry for “letting them down”.
“They hurt by that but they’ve forgiven me and they understand me and they want me happy and they also got to accept who I am. There’s no point of them wanting me to be something I’m not so I think they accept me for who I am,” he said on The 7.30 Report in 2019.
“Yes, I embarrass them and I think part of that’s my job as a father, maybe not in different ways like wearing bad shorts to the netball or something like that but our relationship is great and I’m so happy for that.”
In honour of the cricket star’s legacy, we look back at his best family photos and the kind words his kids have shared in the years since he passed away.
Brooke Warne
In February 2024, the family marked two years since the passing of Shane. In tribute, the eldest Brooke shared a collection of images with her father.
“2 years today Dad ❤️🩹,” she began.
“It’s been the slowest and quickest 2 years without you. I feel like you were just here being silly with us and talking about how good the new season of Peaky blinders is and we will watch the next episode together when you come home.
Life really doesnt make sense without you here. We try and do you proud every day. I miss you, I love you forever❤️🩹”
Brooke and Jackson Warne
In a sweet tribute to her brother Jackson, Brooke shared a previously unseen photo of the late cricket star.
“Thank you for being the strongest human in the world. You are the best brother and continue to make Dad so proud,” wrote Brooke.
Brooke Warner
Daughter Brooke also shared another previously unseen photo of Warne and baby Jackson for Jackson’s 24th birthday on May 20, 2023.
Jackson’s last photo with Shane
Jackson uploaded this image on Father’s Day in 2022, revealing that it was the last photo they ever took together.
Shane’s 53rd birthday
Summer posted this photo on what would have been Shane’s 53rd birthday, on the 13th of September 2022. She captioned it, “Happy birthday Dad, 53 Today 🤍 Thank you for the 20 years of memories we shared together I will cherish them always, I wish I had more time with you on this earth and I could give you a big hug. I would do anything to see your big smile one last time. 🤍Forever and always missing you dad, I love you.”
Brooke Warne
After Shane’s passing, his eldest daughter Brooke shared this throwback photo of her and her beloved dad.
“Dad my heart it broken, This doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make sense that you are not here with us anymore, it doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel, I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy,” she wrote.
“We were so similar in so many ways and I always use to joke that I got your genes and I use to joke about how much that annoyed me!! Well now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes and I was lucky and will forever be, so proud to call you my dad. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever.”
Summer Warne
Summer added: “I’d do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time ❤️ I wish in your final moments before you went off to heaven and before you took your last breathe that I could tell you everything was going to be okay, and to hold your hand and tell you how much I love and look up to you ❤️
“I took our time for granted dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me ❤️You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again ❤️ I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are🕊 Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud.”
Brooke’s Fathers day post
Brooke posted this image to mark the first Father’s Day without her father.
“6 Months today since we lost our Dad 💔 Happy Father’s Day to the Best Dad on Earth and in Heaven 🤍💔
Today is for you Dad 🌟 You are our shining Star and forever will be 🤍
All my friends and other people who find Fathers Day just as hard, you are in my thoughts 🤍
I Miss you everyday Dad, I will Love you Forever 🤍 SW 23 🤍💔
Missing your Dad hugs extra today 🤍”
Statue
“We are so proud of our Dad.” Along with Simone, the three Warne kids paid tribute to Shane at the shrine erected at his MCG statue.
Jackson Warne statement
“To my brother, my best friend, to my Dad, I love you so much,” Jackson captioned this photo on Instagram following Shane’s passing.
“I don’t think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart. Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same but I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what.
“So, that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. Every day you told me how proud you were of me and I promise to try and keep making you proud. I am going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes 1 more time and give you one more hug. You were truly the best father and best mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon. ❤️”
Jackson Warne
Even as an adult, Jackson spent plenty of time with his dad.
Summer Warne
“There is no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay. This can’t be real life. There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that ‘everything is going to be okay’ or how ‘proud’ you are of me, or simply saying ‘goodnight’ or ‘good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you…’,” Summer penned on Instagram after his death.
Summer Warne
Summer also shared on Instagram, “Moments before the world took you away from me, we were jamming to Summer of 69 and I’ve had the time of my life. Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn’t stop laughing at each other. God you made me laugh dad ❤️ Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad ❤️”
Father’s Day
“You guys are my world & I love you all up to the sky and back,” Warne captioned this sweet photo of himself and his three children.
Summer Warne makes TikTok with her dad Shane Warne
Jackson Warne
In recent years, Jackson frequently shared pictures on social media with his dad.
Brooke Warne
Daughter Brooke shared this sweet throwback picture to Instagram.
Jackson Warne
Jackson and was very close to his dad from a young age, as seen in this touching throwback Shane shared on Instagram.
Jackson young
Despite his busy cricket career, Shane always made time for his children, seen here with son Jackson.
Simone Callahan
Warne shares his three children, Brooke, Summer, and Jackson with ex-wife Simone Callahan. The couple were married from 1995 until 2005. The two briefly reconciled but part ways again in 2010.
Shane Warne kids
“My children are my number 1 priority and always will be. They inspire me to be the best person I can & motivate me on a daily basis,” Warne wrote to Facebook in 2020.
Shane Warne kids
