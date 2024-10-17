12 Days of Cuteness with Bonds Baby Advent Calendar

Looking for the perfect gift that combines the magic of the holiday season with delightful surprises?

The limited-edition Bonds Baby Advent Calendar is an ideal choice! Packed with adorable clothing and accessories for your little one, this calendar offers a charming way to count down to Christmas.

Each day reveals a new treasure, making it a fun and thoughtful gift that will keep both parents and babies smiling. Spread the joy of the season with Bonds, where every day brings a little bit of magic!

BONDS Baby Advent Calendar $179.99

(Valued at over $300)

Priced at $179.99, the calendar is packed with over $300 worth of great buys from Bond’s baby care range to ensure your baby’s comfort and style in the lead up to Christmas.

It’s the perfect gift for new parents!

Below you’ll find the 12 gorgeous gifts that feature in this delightful Bond’s Baby Advent Calendar. Each sold separately!

SHOP THE CALENDAR…

01 Zip Wondersuit $28.99 Twinkle Tree White $28.99 at Bonds Wrap baby full of fun and Christmas spirit with this sweet wondersuit. Sizes: 0000-3 SHOP NOW

02 Wondercool Hot Days Suit $28.99 at Bonds Keep baby cool with this adorable set. Sizes: 00000-2 SHOP NOW

03 Baby Wondercool 3 Pack – White $14.99 at Bonds Super socks! Made from an adaptive cooling fabric, these little socks are designed to wick away sweat, enabling heat the leave the body to help keep baby comfy in warmer weather. Sizes: 00-1 – 5-8 SHOP NOW

04 Wide Needle Rib Slouchy Suit – Cherry Soda Red/Sesame Seed $28.99 at Bonds This fun and fashionable little suit has a relaxed dropped shoulder and a sweet ribbed hem and neck band. Sizes: 000-2 SHOP NOW 05 Zip Romper – Twinkle Tree Galaxy Blue $25.99 at Bonds Stay in the festive spirit for the entire Christmas season with this colourful romper. Sizes: 0000-3 SHOP NOW

06 Terry Towel Tee Suit – Cherry Soda $28.99 at Bonds This gorgeous terry towelling suit gives super cute retro vibes. Sizes: 000-2 SHOP NOW 07 Bonds Wondercool Eyelet Zip Wondersuit – Sun-Burst Yellow $34.99 at Bonds Brighten bubs day with this sunny little wondersuit. It comes with a built in two-way safety zip and meshy eyelet jersey to create airflow to help keep them cool. Sizes: 00000-2 SHOP NOW

08 Zip Romper $25.99 at Bonds Hohoho, it’s a Happy Christmas for a little loved one with this little Santa-inspired romper. Sizes: 0000-3 SHOP NOW

09 Ringer Tee – Larry Lobster $16.99 at Bonds An sweet and essential building block to mix and match bub’s wardrobe. Sizes: 000-2 SHOP NOW

10 Zip Romper – Gingerbread Parade $25.99 at Bonds This scrumptious little gingerbread set comes with a roomier drop crotch and longer leg shape making it suitable and comfy in warmer weather. Sizes: 0000-3 SHOP NOW

11 Zip Wondersuit – Wrapped Up Green Frog $28.99 at Bonds This bold stripy green suit is perfect for festive photos! Sizes: 0000-3 SHOP NOW

12 Wonderbodies Bodysuit 2 Pack – Dreamy Stardust/Green Forest $26.99 at Bonds This pair provides a quick change for bubs, making it a great gift for any nappy bag. Sizes: 00000-3 SHOP NOW

