12 Days of Cuteness with Bonds Baby Advent Calendar

The perfect gift for new parents...
Looking for the perfect gift that combines the magic of the holiday season with delightful surprises?

The limited-edition Bonds Baby Advent Calendar is an ideal choice! Packed with adorable clothing and accessories for your little one, this calendar offers a charming way to count down to Christmas.

Bonds advent calendar
Each day reveals a new treasure, making it a fun and thoughtful gift that will keep both parents and babies smiling. Spread the joy of the season with Bonds, where every day brings a little bit of magic!

BONDS Baby Advent Calendar $179.99

(Valued at over $300)

Priced at $179.99, the calendar is packed with over $300 worth of great buys from Bond’s baby care range to ensure your baby’s comfort and style in the lead up to Christmas.

It’s the perfect gift for new parents!

Below you’ll find the 12 gorgeous gifts that feature in this delightful Bond’s Baby Advent Calendar. Each sold separately!

SHOP THE CALENDAR…

Bonds baby clothes

01

Zip Wondersuit $28.99 Twinkle Tree White

$28.99 at Bonds

Wrap baby full of fun and Christmas spirit with this sweet wondersuit.

Sizes: 0000-3

Bonds baby clothes

02

Wondercool Hot Days Suit

$28.99 at Bonds

Keep baby cool with this adorable set.

Sizes: 00000-2

Bonds baby clothes

03

Baby Wondercool 3 Pack – White

$14.99 at Bonds

Super socks!

Made from an adaptive cooling fabric, these little socks are designed to wick away sweat, enabling heat the leave the body to help keep baby comfy in warmer weather.

Sizes: 00-1 – 5-8

Bonds baby clothes

04

Wide Needle Rib Slouchy Suit – Cherry Soda Red/Sesame Seed

$28.99 at Bonds

This fun and fashionable little suit has a relaxed dropped shoulder and a sweet ribbed hem and neck band.

Sizes: 000-2

Bonds baby clothes

05

Zip Romper – Twinkle Tree Galaxy Blue

$25.99 at Bonds

Stay in the festive spirit for the entire Christmas season with this colourful romper.

Sizes: 0000-3

Bonds baby clothes

06

Terry Towel Tee Suit – Cherry Soda

$28.99 at Bonds

This gorgeous terry towelling suit gives super cute retro vibes.

Sizes: 000-2

Bonds baby clothes

07

Bonds Wondercool Eyelet Zip Wondersuit – Sun-Burst Yellow

$34.99 at Bonds

Brighten bubs day with this sunny little wondersuit. It comes with a built in two-way safety zip and meshy eyelet jersey to create airflow to help keep them cool.

Sizes: 00000-2

Bonds baby clothes

08

Zip Romper

$25.99 at Bonds

Hohoho, it’s a Happy Christmas for a little loved one with this little Santa-inspired romper.

Sizes: 0000-3

Bonds baby clothes

09

Ringer Tee – Larry Lobster

$16.99 at Bonds

An sweet and essential building block to mix and match bub’s wardrobe.

Sizes: 000-2

Bonds baby clothes

10

Zip Romper – Gingerbread Parade

$25.99 at Bonds

This scrumptious little gingerbread set comes with a roomier drop crotch and longer leg shape making it suitable and comfy in warmer weather.

Sizes: 0000-3

Bonds baby clothes

11

Zip Wondersuit – Wrapped Up Green Frog

$28.99 at Bonds

This bold stripy green suit is perfect for festive photos!

Sizes: 0000-3

12

Wonderbodies Bodysuit 2 Pack – Dreamy Stardust/Green Forest

$26.99 at Bonds

This pair provides a quick change for bubs, making it a great gift for any nappy bag.

Sizes: 00000-3

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

