Your weekly horoscope for September 15 -21, 2025

Wondering what the days ahead might bring? Perhaps you’re embracing new beginnings, navigating the ups and downs of romance, or just hoping for a little clarity? Either way, the stars have something to say!
Take a moment to explore your horoscope for the week. Think of it as the universe leaning in with a gentle whisper; sharing guidance, encouragement, and just the right boost to help you move forward with ease.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Ready to take a stroll down memory lane? Reunions are on the cards this month, and for singles, there could be a few surprises in store. On the financial front, the warmer weather could bring new strategies, but don’t rush into any life-changing decisions just yet.
STAR TIP: Both at home and in the office, let your inner clean freak bring order to the chaos.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Finding it hard to get answers? Perhaps the cosmos is trying to tell you something. Pushing will only meet with resistance, so take a step back and reassess your situation. For singles, power might act like an aphrodisiac, but be careful mixing work and play.
STAR TIP: Feeling stressed? Hypnosis or guided relaxation apps might work wonders.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Take a practical approach! Get stuck into that pile of paperwork, and the weight off your shoulders could feel miraculous. Before Mars spins into your sign, why not reorganise your wardrobe, then freeze up a big batch of healthy meals? You’ll be glad you did!
STAR TIP: Exercise programs that involve precision and balance should click this month.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Your horoscope is awash with activity, but if you’re feeling the strain, finding the right balance may be this month’s challenge, especially with so much on offer. As the weather warms up, expect a few changes on the job front, but plenty of opportunities too.
STAR TIP: An end-of-week catch-up could leave you feeling excited about the future.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
It’s “out with the old and in with the new” as they say. Before next week’s eclipse, ditch something that’s been dragging you down and make way for fresh starts. With the sun heating up your chart’s pinnacle, something exciting and new is drawing closer.
STAR TIP: An upcoming holiday or news from far away could see your spirits soar.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Remind yourself that patience is a virtue. These excitable stars should produce plenty of talk (particularly around finances), but don’t expect serious action until next week. Instead, why not explore somewhere new or prepare the garden for spring planting?
STAR TIP: If your cupboards are bulging, try hooking up with friends for a garage sale.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
If strong feelings are clouding a decision, take a step back or you could do something you might regret. Focus on unwinding and spend time with people you love instead. A weekend get-together might be more enjoyable than expected, especially for singles.
STAR TIP: Looking for romance? Venus’ entry into Virgo might nudge things along nicely.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s no holding back, Aries. With Mercury giving you an honesty boost, open up to someone you trust – even if it shocks both of you. As feelings flow, couples may find themselves reconnecting on a more intimate level, or a big secret might finally be revealed.
STAR TIP: Your networking skills come in handy this month, both socially and at work.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As the song says, “Let the good times roll!” A steady stream of dinners, concerts and social events should make for a busy few weeks, but there’s a serious side, too. If you’ve been feeling restless, spring’s unsettled stars could get you thinking about the future.
STAR TIP: To boost your luck, declutter your home’s entrance before next week.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
If the decorating bug is starting to bite, blame Venus! Home improvements could hit the agenda, but rather than break the bank, why not revamp existing pieces or add a splash of colour? With Mercury boosting your creativity, you’ll be full of great ideas.
STAR TIP: An interest in natural remedies may turn you into a home herbalist in spring.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your big heart is in for a workout, Cancer. Spring could bring more responsibilities on the family front, but don’t forget to care for yourself as well. Physical activity should restore your equilibrium, so why not grab some walking shoes or join a local group?
STAR TIP: An interest in coaching or counselling could take seed this month.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You’ve got that golden touch! September’s money-minded stars might turn you into a wheeler and dealer, so if you’re sitting on a good idea, firm up your plans and launch things off next week. Just remember to balance your efforts with plenty of rest and play.
STAR TIP: Thanks to Venus, a gift or injection of cash might brighten your week.