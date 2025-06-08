Your weekly horoscope June 9 – 15, 2025

Discover what the stars have in store for you this week with our weekly horoscope.
Get insights into love, career, and more for your zodiac sign.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
It may feel like drama has been swirling of late, but rarely will any of your conversations be as honest and heartfelt. You might even get an apology – or declaration of love. Moneywise, many twins are entering a lucrative, abundant period – but try not to go on any wild spending sprees.
STAR TIP: Try sticking to a solid shopping list this week, and don’t let yourself be lead astray.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Suppressed feelings might prove hard to contain this week, but there are valuable lessons to be learned – the more you dig, the more you will discover. If you’re ready reinvent yourself, the stars are shouting, “just do it”. By spring we might see a whole new you!
STAR TIP: Life is about to get bigger and busier for you, so get things organised now.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Feel like you’re surrounded by critics? Everyone may seem to have an opinion this week, but don’t be drawn into pointless arguments. As Jupiter taps into your more spiritual side, quieter pursuits should calm your nerves. Music, art, yoga… make space for things that bring joy.
STAR TIP: Feeling tired or rundown? Why not dust off the old juicer and try a detox?
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
If playing people pleaser is wearing you out, perhaps it’s time to speak up, or even move on. As Jupiter shifts into your social sector, someone’s poor behaviour might become glaringly obvious. This weekend, why not start de-stressing with a feel-good film or concert!
STAR TIP: Old-fashioned games could tap into that sentimental streak.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Feel like you’re in a pressure cooker? Finances or family-related matters might get you steamed up, but with a full moon fanning the flames, don’t overreact. Next week should bring some more clarity, so organise a debrief with friends or immerse yourself in nature.
STAR TIP: Wear amethyst to help you feel cool, calm and protected.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Tone it down, before you land in trouble. With Mars starting to rev things up, think twice before you begin rattling off opinions, especially at work. Let off steam with extra exercise or plan a cheeky night of romance. Singles, your magnetism might just set compasses spinning.
STAR TIP: If your feet are beginning to feel itchy, start planning your next getaway.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Balancing your own needs with all your obligations isn’t easy. Things could come to a head under the midweek full moon, but don’t stress, for hidden among chaos are some little gems. Keep an open mind and don’t discount an unusual idea – it might have merit.
STAR TIP: With Venus in your health sector, massages and facials might hit the spot.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Steer clear of sensitive issues this week or your cheeky comments could fall flat. Luckily, a semblance of social grace should return by Saturday, but you’ll need to set limits. With Venus awakening your inner party girl, watch that bubbly and you should have a ball.
STAR TIP: Searching for stress relief? Try spritzing some soothing lavender water.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Life looks a little busy, so cast aside any perfectionist tendencies and focus on the essentials (like work, and paying bills). An intense exchange might throw you, but getting things out in the open could lead to progress. Someone might even deserve a second chance.
STAR TIP: Feed your senses with delicious food, relaxing music and fragrant smells.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Peace, love and harmony? Full moons can test our patience! A clash over priorities could intensify this week, but with emotions surging, give it time. By the weekend, Venus should wave her magic wand. A feel-good outing or concert might send your spirits soaring.
STAR TIP: Playing the dating game? Look for someone who loves food and music.
Aries
Full moon alert! Even for you, this week’s celestial weather might feel intense. A run-in could get you hot under the collar or – yikes – your spending might come under scrutiny. On the upside, these passionate patterns could fire up your love life in surprising ways.
STAR TIP: If you’ve been sitting on the fence, it might be time to choose a side.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Productivity is one thing, but if life is becoming a blur of late, make quality not quantity your winter motto. On a more indulgent note, an upcoming trip could get you excited and thanks to Venus, a spot of retail therapy might also beckon. Blame the stars!
STAR TIP: This mind-expanding week could point you toward a fascinating topic