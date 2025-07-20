Your weekly horoscope for July 21- 27, 2025

Curious about what the universe has planned for you this week? Whether you’re kicking off something new, sorting through love stuff, or just looking for a little clarity, the cosmos has your back.
Check out this week’s horoscope for personalized insights based on your zodiac sign. Stay in tune with the stars and move through the days ahead with confidence and a little cosmic guidance.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Stuck in a loop? Stop overthinking things and start talking. Your judgement looks cloudy right now but the fog should lift through August. In the meantime, concentrate on living in the moment and treat yourself to a few little – or big! – luxuries. You deserve it!
STAR TIP: Perhaps it’s a karmic reward, but this weekend could bring a pleasant surprise.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Finding it hard to relax? Give your overworked brain a break and throw yourself into something physical. It could be time to finish off a DIY project or to revisit a pastime you once loved. If you’re craving peace and quiet, head for the hills or try stretching out in a few yoga classes.
STAR TIP: Pay attention to your night-time dreams, they could reveal some answers.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
As the saying goes, “Out with the old and in with the new.” In your case this week, it should certainly ring true. Don’t wait. Before next week, ditch something that’s been getting you down and make way for a fresh start. If you need a little pep talk, organise a catch-up with friends.
STAR TIP: Saturday’s social sky could attract someone refreshingly different.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Racing the clock? Worries about your home or workload may be stressing you out but, for your own sanity, slow down. Watch those gossip mills, too, and take promises with a grain of salt. Let off steam with a social weekend or, even better, hit the dancefloor!
STAR TIP: Tired? Time to reassess your daily habits or offload a few tasks.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Big things may be brewing but don’t jump the gun. Before next week firm up your support base or put some new systems in place, both at home and at work. Disperse the tension with plenty of relaxation – get out for a walk among nature, or a trip out of town would be perfect.
STAR TIP: If you’re keen to travel more, try jazzing up your home’s north-west sector.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
With Mercury moving backwards, take a cue from the cosmos and slow down. Whether it’s a lazy day of pottering or a long lunch with friends, recharge those batteries. Steer clear of negative people, and don’t do anything rash – particularly on the money front.
STAR TIP: If you’ve a sweet tooth, avert temptation by clearing out the pantry.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Opportunities may be swirling but good research is essential as right now you’re less objective than you realise. On the love front, a shared dream or pastime could shift couples into a more united era, while for singles, someone interesting might make a move.
STAR TIP: You’re in need of pampering, so why not splurge on a beauty treatment?
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
That visionary streak of yours is impressive! For career-minded types, it’s time to nut out better conditions or formulate new strategies. If a fitness kick has lost momentum, joining forces with friends might be your best plan of attack. Why not try lunchtime walks?
STAR TIP: This week’s new moon could bring a reunion or a sense of deja vu.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Stop worrying about others and focus on yourself for a change. If recent events have left you wrung out, organise a girls night out or catch a good show. Why not book a beauty session too? With a series of parties on the horizon, you’ll want to look your best.
STAR TIP: Looking for fun or romance? Make a wish under Friday’s new moon.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
What a relief! This week’s touchy-feely stars should see you letting down those defences and opening up about something that’s been playing on your mind. If you’ve been mulling over a family-related decision, listen out for an option that might really work.
STAR TIP: Cupboard clear-outs might unearth forgotten gems.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Winter’s nostalgic stars could spin old friends or relatives back into your sphere. Be warned, though – they may be carrying some heavy baggage (don’t let your sympathies be played upon). Searching for an emotional release valve? Find a creative outlet and pour it all out.
STAR TIP: Perhaps it’s time to join that attractive local club or choir.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It’s time to step off the emotional rollercoaster and find a practical outlet. Whether it’s a charitable cause, a project at work or a creative pursuit, put those talents to good use. If your finances need sorting, Friday’s new moon could mark a turning point.
STAR TIP: Thursday could bring annoying mistakes or mix-ups – check everything.