Walking pads are the latest fitness craze – and for good reason! Getting your daily steps in has never been easier

Step to it!

Walking is one of the best exercises you can do to stay fit and healthy, but if you’re short on time, it may fall to the bottom of your to-do list.

If that’s the case for you, then a walking pad might just be your new best friend.

Walking pads are designed for compact spaces, meaning you can easily fit them in your house or apartment – no matter the size.

So if you’re working from home, watching TV or even reading a book, walking pads are a great way to keep you moving.

They’ve already taken Australia by storm, with many Aussie users taking to social media to rave about them. One even said using their walking pad is their “secret to walking 10k steps everyday even working from home.”

Sound like a must-have item for you? Here are our top picks for the best walking pads on the market.

01

Hoxton Room Omari Walking Pad with Handrail

$269 (usually $299) at Temple & Webster

Size: 103cm x 54cm x 119cm, 19 kilograms

Colours: Black, Blue, Pink, Red, Silver, White

Key features:

  • Includes walking pad and fitness smart watch
  • Digital speed control of 1-9km/h
  • Wireless remote control with on/off and speed control function
  • Diamond texture anti-slip and wear-resistant running belt
  • LED screen displays speed, distance, time and calories
  • Built-in Bluetooth speakers and technology 
  • Wheels for mobility
  • Foldable design
  • Removable handrail
  • Weight capacity up to 120kg
02

Advwin 3 in 1 Walking Pad Treadmill

$229.90 (usually $259.90) at Amazon

Size: 103cm x 48cm x 12cm, 16.5 kilograms

Colours: Purple, Black, Grey, Orange, White

Key features:

  • Ultra-quiet design
  • Easy-to-clean surface
  • LED display provides real-time updates on time, speed, distance and calories
  • Adjustable speed range of 1-8km/h
  • Countdown mode
  • Textured running belt with anti-slip surface and shock absorption technology
  • Built-in transport wheels
  • Weight capacity up to 120kg
03

Everfit Electric Treadmill Walking Pad

$229.95 at BIG W

Colour: Pink

Key features:

  • 1-10km/h speed range
  • Bluetooth app control and program
  • Shock absorption running belt
  • Compact design
  • Smooth wheels for mobility
  • Weight capacity of 110kg
04

BLACK LORD Treadmill Electric Running Machine 

$248.80 at Anazon

Size: 121cm x 55cm x 105cm

Colours: Red, Black, Blue, Pink

Key features:

  • Powerful and energy-efficient motor
  • Speed control of 1-9km/h
  • Sturdy steel frame
  • Anti-slip, water-resistant and shock-absorbing running belt
  • Digital LED display 
  • Tablet and phone holder
  • Handrail
  • Built-in Bluetooth technology
  • Foldable design 
  • Weight capacity of 120kg
05

YOPOWER Walking Pad Treadmill with Incline

$311 (usually $575) at Dick Smith

Size: 96cm x 67cm x 101cm

Colours: White, Black, Silver

Key features:

  • 5 degree fixed incline
  • Compact design
  • Movable wheels
  • Speed range of 1-8km/h
  • 3 countdown modes
  • Automatic emergency stop
  • Folding storage design
  • Weight capacity of 120kg
