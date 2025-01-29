Walking is one of the best exercises you can do to stay fit and healthy, but if you’re short on time, it may fall to the bottom of your to-do list.

If that’s the case for you, then a walking pad might just be your new best friend.

Walking pads are designed for compact spaces, meaning you can easily fit them in your house or apartment – no matter the size.

So if you’re working from home, watching TV or even reading a book, walking pads are a great way to keep you moving.

They’ve already taken Australia by storm, with many Aussie users taking to social media to rave about them. One even said using their walking pad is their “secret to walking 10k steps everyday even working from home.”

Sound like a must-have item for you? Here are our top picks for the best walking pads on the market.

01 Hoxton Room Omari Walking Pad with Handrail $269 (usually $299) at Temple & Webster Size: 103cm x 54cm x 119cm, 19 kilograms Colours: Black, Blue, Pink, Red, Silver, White Key features: Includes walking pad and fitness smart watch

Digital speed control of 1-9km/h

Wireless remote control with on/off and speed control function

Diamond texture anti-slip and wear-resistant running belt

LED screen displays speed, distance, time and calories

Built-in Bluetooth speakers and technology

Wheels for mobility

Foldable design

Removable handrail

Weight capacity up to 120kg SHOP NOW

02 Advwin 3 in 1 Walking Pad Treadmill $229.90 (usually $259.90) at Amazon Size: 103cm x 48cm x 12cm, 16.5 kilograms Colours: Purple, Black, Grey, Orange, White Key features: Ultra-quiet design

Easy-to-clean surface

LED display provides real-time updates on time, speed, distance and calories

Adjustable speed range of 1-8km/h

Countdown mode

Textured running belt with anti-slip surface and shock absorption technology

Built-in transport wheels

Weight capacity up to 120kg SHOP NOW

03 Everfit Electric Treadmill Walking Pad $229.95 at BIG W Colour: Pink Key features: 1-10km/h speed range

Bluetooth app control and program

Shock absorption running belt

Compact design

Smooth wheels for mobility

Weight capacity of 110kg SHOP NOW

04 BLACK LORD Treadmill Electric Running Machine $248.80 at Anazon Size: 121cm x 55cm x 105cm Colours: Red, Black, Blue, Pink Key features: Powerful and energy-efficient motor

Speed control of 1-9km/h

Sturdy steel frame

Anti-slip, water-resistant and shock-absorbing running belt

Digital LED display

Tablet and phone holder

Handrail

Built-in Bluetooth technology

Foldable design

Weight capacity of 120kg SHOP NOW

05 YOPOWER Walking Pad Treadmill with Incline $311 (usually $575) at Dick Smith Size: 96cm x 67cm x 101cm Colours: White, Black, Silver Key features: 5 degree fixed incline

Compact design

Movable wheels

Speed range of 1-8km/h

3 countdown modes

Automatic emergency stop

Folding storage design

Weight capacity of 120kg SHOP NOW