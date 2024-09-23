After smashing expectations in the United Kingdom, the beloved comedy series Ghosts is being adapted for Australian audiences.

Bringing the series Down Under in 2025 is Paramount Australia and Network 10, with BBC Studios Production Australia.

The eight-part family show follows lovebirds Kate and Sean battling the inner-city rental market, when they inherit a mansion located in the countryside.

But what this couple don’t know is that the mansion is haunted by all the needy spirits who have died there over the past 200 years.

The couple are trying to bask in domestic country bliss, but they must also face the milestones of a new relationship, revamping the manor into a boutique hotel and dealing with the emotional needs of ghosts – which Kate can now see after a near-death experience.

Speaking on the Aussie adaption, Paramount Australia’s SVP Content and Programming, Daniel Monaghan said: “Ghosts has been a smash hit in the UK and U.S. and has also attracted a very loyal fanbase here in Australia. With a stellar cast yet to be announced, we can’t wait to bring to life our very own series with an Aussie twist.”

Adding onto his excitement was Kylie Washington, the General Manager and Creative Director at BBC Studios Productions Australia.

“Ghosts is one of those brilliant comedies which lends itself perfectly to localisation around the world, and we have our own, unique, Australian characters that reflect our very own history and culture,” she said.

“Our eclectic group of ghosts provides endless entertainment in this share-house comedy series that we hope Australian viewers will fall in love with.”

As of yet, Paramount has not revealed who has been cast in Ghosts nor has it confirmed the official release date.

Stay tuned for more details.

