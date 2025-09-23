It’s never too early to think about Christmas gifts!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Believe it or not, we’ve only got 12 weeks until Christmas. That’s right, the festive season is right around the corner.

If the idea of scrambling through busy shops in December is enough to send you into a spin, it’s time to get a wriggle on to lock down those gifts for your loved ones as soon as possible.

Thankfully, our friends at The Bradford Exchange have compiled some of the best Chrissy gifts, which are sure to delight any family member or friend. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves mystical worlds like Harry Potter, or someone whose favourite time of year is Christmas, there truly is something for everyone.

Here are our top picks.

The best Christmas gifts from Bradford

01 Coco-cola wall clock from $129.98 , Bradford. This great fun clock is a nod back to the 1950s, the heyday of the classic vending machines that delivered your drink with pizazz! In the style of traditional cuckoo clocks, on the hour a Coca-Cola bottle emerges from the clock door with the ‘pop, fizz’ sound of a bottle opening! The logo, artwork and lettering might all be nostalgic, but this expert-made timepiece is powered by precision Quartz. Shop now 02 Victorian village wreath from $299.96 , Bradford. What a festive treat! Thomas Kinkade’s snow-laden cottages and golden-windowed church come to life in a three-dimensional illuminated wreath. Enter a winter wonderland of snowmen, carol singers and horse-drawn sleighs. Each wreath is hand-crafted and painted – no two are the same! Shop now 03 Holden legends hoodie from $179.94, Bradford. This one-of-its-kind tribute garment captures over 75 years of Holden racing heritage and Aussie pride. Celebrate the trailblazing 1960s Monaros, the formidable 1970s Toranas and the Commodores of the 1980s in unbeatable premium cotton-blend comfort and style. Shop Now 04 ‘Forever our love’ ring from $149.97, Bradford This unique sterling silver ring holds over 7 carats of dazzling simulated diamonds, with an exquisite oval-cut centrepiece and intricate heart-accented gallery work, engraved ‘Forever Our Love’. Designed to celebrate everlasting love, it’s an unforgettable choice, either as a romantic gesture or a heartfelt token of friendship. Shop Now

05 Thor’s hammer men’s watch from $229.96 , Bradford. With precision Quartz movement, rugged stainless steel casing and black enamel accents, the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ man’s flip-cover watch is expertly handcrafted and engraved. In Norse mythology Mjölnir – the mighty hammer of Thor, the God of Thunder – symbolises strength, bravery and safety. This Christmas you can give someone you love the gift of Thor’s protection. Shop now 06 Cinderella’s ‘magic within’ Pendant necklace from $199.95 , Bradford. Since its enchanting film debut in 1950, Cinderella has inspired with its message of love, courage and kindness – now you can give that magic in an exquisite pendant. Plated in gleaming platinum, it features a delicate silhouette of Cinderella’s castle, encircled by crystals in clear and aurora borealis finishes. Make her dreams come true this Christmas! Shop now 07 Harry Potter Hogwarts lamp from $299.96, Bradford. Perfectly capturing the hidden secrets of mysterious Hogwarts Castle, this handcrafted lamp will magic you straight into the world of Harry Potter. At the flick of a switch, lights beam from the castle’s windows and the shade lights up to show the Marauder’s Map. Shop Now Happy shopping!

