It’s never too early to think about Christmas gifts!

Believe it or not, we’ve only got 12 weeks until Christmas. That’s right, the festive season is right around the corner.
If the idea of scrambling through busy shops in December is enough to send you into a spin, it’s time to get a wriggle on to lock down those gifts for your loved ones as soon as possible.
Thankfully, our friends at The Bradford Exchange have compiled some of the best Chrissy gifts, which are sure to delight any family member or friend. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves mystical worlds like Harry Potter, or someone whose favourite time of year is Christmas, there truly is something for everyone.
Here are our top picks.
The best Christmas gifts from Bradford
01
Coco-cola wall clock
from $129.98 , Bradford.
This great fun clock is a nod back to the 1950s, the heyday of the classic vending machines that delivered your drink with pizazz! In the style of traditional cuckoo clocks, on the hour a Coca-Cola bottle emerges from the clock door with the ‘pop, fizz’ sound of a bottle opening! The logo, artwork and lettering might all be nostalgic, but this expert-made timepiece is powered by precision Quartz.
02
Victorian village wreath
from $299.96 , Bradford.
What a festive treat! Thomas Kinkade’s snow-laden cottages and golden-windowed church come to life in a three-dimensional illuminated wreath. Enter a winter wonderland of snowmen, carol singers and horse-drawn sleighs.
Each wreath is hand-crafted and painted – no two are the same!
03
Holden legends hoodie
from $179.94, Bradford.
This one-of-its-kind tribute garment captures over 75 years of Holden racing heritage and Aussie pride. Celebrate the trailblazing 1960s Monaros, the formidable 1970s Toranas and the Commodores of the 1980s in unbeatable premium cotton-blend comfort and style.
04
‘Forever our love’ ring
from $149.97, Bradford
This unique sterling silver ring holds over 7 carats of dazzling simulated diamonds, with an exquisite oval-cut centrepiece and intricate heart-accented gallery work, engraved ‘Forever Our Love’.
Designed to celebrate everlasting love, it’s an unforgettable choice, either as a romantic gesture or a heartfelt token of friendship.
05
Thor’s hammer men’s watch
from $229.96 , Bradford.
With precision Quartz movement, rugged stainless steel casing and black enamel accents, the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ man’s flip-cover watch is expertly handcrafted and engraved.
In Norse mythology Mjölnir – the mighty hammer of Thor, the God of Thunder – symbolises strength, bravery and safety.
This Christmas you can give someone you love the gift of Thor’s protection.
06
Cinderella’s ‘magic within’ Pendant necklace
from $199.95 , Bradford.
Since its enchanting film debut in 1950, Cinderella has inspired with its message of love, courage and kindness – now you can give that magic in an exquisite pendant.
Plated in gleaming platinum, it features a delicate silhouette of Cinderella’s castle, encircled by crystals in clear and aurora borealis finishes. Make her dreams come true this Christmas!
07
Harry Potter Hogwarts lamp
from $299.96, Bradford.
Perfectly capturing the hidden secrets of mysterious Hogwarts Castle, this handcrafted lamp will magic you straight into the world of Harry Potter.
At the flick of a switch, lights beam from the castle’s windows and the shade lights up to show the Marauder’s Map.
Happy shopping!