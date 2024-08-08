There’s nothing quite like the embrace of a warm, snug blanket. Akin to being enveloped in a comforting hug, a good blanket gives us the gentle reassurance that all is well. Yet, for many individuals struggling to find restful sleep, this sensation can seem elusive.

Enter weighted blankets – a revolutionary innovation designed to transform restless nights into peaceful slumber. These blankets, imbued with a unique therapeutic quality, have garnered increasing attention for their ability to provide not just warmth, but also a profound sense of calmness and security.

As their name suggests, the weighted covers exert gentle pressure across the body, offering a soothing embrace that eases anxieties and lulls the mind into a state of tranquillity.

For those seeking extra comfort and more restful slumber, these sleep aids may be the perfect tools for you. Here, we round up the best weighted blankets for the ultimate night of blissful sleep.

The best weighted blankets to buy in Australia

01 Oodie Weighted Blanket $139 at Oodie Ranging from a light 4.5kg to a weightier 9kg, the Oodie Weighted Blanket is your ultimate sleep companion. Weighted with non-toxic glass beads sewn into individual compartments, the hand-washable covers distribute their mass evenly for a comforting, yet grounding delivery of deep pressure therapy. Key features: Available in nine different colourways/patterns

Three different weight options Shop Now

02 Ecosa Bamboo Weighted Blanket $176 (usually $220) at Ecosa Crafted with sustainable bamboo fabric, the Ecosa Weighted Blanket offers a luxurious blend of softness and breathability, ensuring optimal comfort throughout the night. Better yet, thanks to its natural bamboo construction, the hypoallergenic material keeps sleepers cool with its moisture-wicking properties. Key features: 7kg and 11kg weights to choose from

Organic bamboo fabric Shop Now

03 Sunbeam Extra Warm Weighted Blanket $113.56 at Amazon Sunbeam’s weighted blanket offering is a luxurious addition to your relaxation essentials. It gently applies therapeutic pressure with a weight of 6.8kg, promoting relaxation and tranquillity. Take this blanket from the bed to the couch thanks to its user-friendly arm holes and size. Key features: 6.8kg weight

Choice of reversible velvet or microfibre

Functional arm-holes for daytime lounging Shop Now

04 KOO Elite Weighted Blanket $40 (usually $100) at Spotlight This compact weighted blanket offering is a great choice for layering. Designed for single-person use, its gentle therapeutic pressure aids in relaxation and tranquillity, perfect for alleviating stress and anxiety. Choose from four different weights to customise your ultimate sleep experience. Key features: Available in four different weights, from 3.4kg to 9.07kg

Grey and pink colours to choose from Shop Now

05 Oakleigh Home Marius Cotton Weighted Blanket from $34.99 at Temple & Webster The Marius Weighted Blanket is the perfect choice for year-round use thanks to its 100 per cent cotton construction. The breathable blanket induces a calming effect with an evenly distributed heaviness. The simple white colouring also pairs easily with other bed accessories. Key features: Available in single-size 2.3kg or double-size 3,7 or 9kg weight

100 per cent cotton composition Shop Now

How do weighted blankets work?

Weighted blankets work through a therapeutic technique known as deep touch pressure stimulation. These blankets are filled with materials such as glass beads or plastic pellets evenly distributed throughout the fabric.

When draped over the body, the gentle pressure mimics the sensation of being held or hugged, triggering the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are associated with feelings of relaxation and well-being.

Additionally, the pressure helps to reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, promoting a calmer state of mind. This combination of physiological responses results in a soothing effect that can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and insomnia, ultimately promoting deeper and more restful sleep.

