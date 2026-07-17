The Top 70 TV Shows of the Last 70 Years: And the winners are…

This year, television in Australia is turning 70 and to celebrate, we asked you to tell us your favourite Australian shows of the last 70 years to find out which beloved series came out on top.



After thousands of submissions from all over the country, we’ve calculated your votes to report back on the very best Aussie shows that you’re obsessed with — or can’t stop thinking about — from Australia’s television history.



While we will be announcing the top 20 live at the TV WEEK Logie Awards on August 16, we’ll be sharing the top 50 right here as we count down to the big event.

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So, without further ado, here are the top 70 to 60 Australian shows of all time.

70. Puberty Blues

Brenna Harding and Ashleigh Cummings as Debbie Vickers and Sue Knight. (Image: 10)

In 2012, Channel 10 released Puberty Blues, a coming of age tale based on the book by Kathy Lette and Gabrielle Carey. The series followed teenage best friends Debbie Vickers (Brenna Harding) and Sue Knight (Ashleigh Cummings) as they grew up in the surfy culture within Sydney’s Sutherland Shire in the late 1970s.

The series explores themes of sexism, peer pressure, casual sex and drugs, as the girls attempt to join the popular group in town whilst also navigating challenges of adolescence and friendship.

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Through Debbie and Sue’s experiences, Puberty Blues examines the complexities of growing up.

69. Full Frontal

Full Frontal stars Paul McCarthy, Ross Williams, Vic Plume, Gabby Milgate, John Walker, Julia Zemiro and Darren Gilshenan. (Image: Supplied)

From 1993 to 1997, sketch comedy series Full Frontal seemed to be the launching pad for some of Australia’s greatest comedic talent.

With a huge rotating cast, it launched the careers of Shaun Micallef, Kitty Flanagan, Eric Bana, and Julia Morris, just to name a few.

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68. Farmer Wants A Wife

Farmer Wants A Wife host Natalie Gruzlewski with the 2025 farmers. (Image: Seven)

Who could forget Australia’s most successful reality dating show?

Ever since 2007, Farmer Wants A Wife has been broadcasting love stories between lonely farmers and beautiful single ladies who dream of living on a farm.

Over the years, it’s resulted in a reported 27 couples and 22 children — not too shabby!

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67. Acropolis Now

Nick Giannopoulos, Tracey Callander, George Kapiniaris, Mary Coustas and Simon Palomares. (Image: Supplied)

Acropolis Now was a beloved Aussie sitcom which airted from 1989 to 1992. It followed Jim Stefanidis (Nick Giannopoulos) after he takes over his father’s Melbourne café, Acropolis Café, when his father decides to return home to Greece.

With a much younger new manager, the traditional café becomes a lively hot spot for young people to hangout.

Nick Giannopoulos starred as Jim, alongside Simon Palomares as his sensible best friend Ricky. Tracey Callender played the Aussie waitress Liz, Mary Coustas played Jim’s hairdresser cousin and Simon Thorpe played the Australian cook who grew up in the country and has no idea about Greek-Australian culture.

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Acropolis Now became one of the most successful Australian sitcoms of the early 90s due to it’s humour and diversity, whilst showcasing the experience of Greek Australians in a way that resonated with a wide audience.

You can watch Acropolis Now on Apple TV.

66. Heartbreak High

Perry tamatopoulos as Con Bordino and Ada Nicodemou as Katerina Ioannou. (Image: Supplied) The Netflix iteration of the series starring James Magoos, Chloe Hayden and Ayesha Madon. (Image: Netflix)

Heartbreak High has a very special spot in the hearts of Gen X, millennials and Gen Z thanks to the Netflix remake in 2020.

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But before there was Ayesha Madon as Amerie, the original television series was on our screens from 1994 to 1996. Similarly, it followed the students at a multicultural, inner-city school called Heartly High.

Unlike many teen dramas of the era, Heartbreak High didn’t shy away from the realities of teenage life. It was grittier, more honest and far more unfiltered than many of the shows that came before it.

You can watch the new generation of Heartbreak High on Netflix and the OG series on ABC iView.

65. Mr Inbetween

Mr. Inbetween was both written and (Image: Mark Rogers)

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Mr Inbetween is an Australian drama created by Scott Ryan. It follows a man named Ray Shoesmith who walks a fine line between his life as a single dad and his work as a hit-man.

The series also stars Ryan, who’s portrayal of the ruthless yet lovable killer has been praised worldwide.

One of the most notable things about Mr. Inbetween is the brilliant, realistic dialogue between the characters.

You can watch Mr. Inbetween on Binge.

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64. Colin From Accounts

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall in Colin From Accounts. (Image: Binge)

Colin From Accounts is one of the newer titles on the list. First released in 2022, the series kicks off with a comical chance meeting between strangers Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) when a cheeky flashing from Ashley results in Gordon hitting a dog — who they proceed to name Colin — with his car.

The not-so meet cute develops into a fully-formed relationship that seems to be just as chaotic, hilarious and complex as their very first meeting.

Married couple Dyer and Brammall have just finished filming the third and final season of the beloved comedy.

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You can watch Colin From Accounts on Binge.

63. The Graham Kennedy Show

Graham Kennedy was always a showman! (Image: Supplied)

The Graham Kennedy show was one of Australia’s most beloved variety and comedy shows. It first premiered in September 1972 and featured Graham — otherwise known as ‘The King’ — as he performed in sketches, musical acts and silly ad reads alongside his friend and co-star Bert Newton.

At the time, it was renown for the way it pushed the boundaries about what was appropriate on national television. And in 1975, it received some significant controversy after Kennedy mimicked a crow call which sounded like the f-word.

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62. Water Rats

The cast of Water Rats. (Image: Supplied)

Water Rats was a beloved Aussie series which followed the Sydney crime force fighting crime around Sydney Harbour.

The procedural saw the Water Police unit take on a variety of cases involving murder, drugs and terrorism, all the while navigating their own personal dramas.

The series, which starred Colin Friels and Catherine McClements as detectives Frank Holloway and Rachel “Goldie” Goldstein, was on our screens for five years between 1996 and 2001.

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61. The Don Lane show

What a legend! (Image: Supplied)

From 1975 to 1983, there was one talk show that had Aussies glued to their couches twice a week — The Don Lane Show.

The talk show saw American talk show host and singer Don Lane and Bert Newton chat to a range of high profile guests. It became one of the most popular talk shows in Australian television history and boasts five Logie awards.

60. The Secret Life Of Us

The Secret Life Of Us cast. (Image: Supplied)

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Coming in at number 60 on the list of the 70 best shows of the past 70 years is The Secret Life of Us, created by acclaimed Australian television producer John Edwards.

The series follows a group of friends in their 20s living in a St Kilda apartment block, capturing the highs, lows and everyday moments of young adulthood as they navigate love, friendship, careers and life in Melbourne.

The show also became a launching pad for some of Australia’s most celebrated acting talent, helping propel the careers of Claudia Karvan, Samuel Johnson, Deborah Mailman, Abi Tucker and Joel Edgerton, among many others.

Well, that’s all for now!

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We’ll be announcing the top 60-50 Australian shows next week, with the top 20 being shared at the TV WEEK Logie Awards on August 16.

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