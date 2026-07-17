EXCLUSIVE: Rumours swirl Carrie Bickmore is set to return to TV…as the new Bachelorette!

Carrie Bickmore’s been showing a fun and flirty side on Instagram lately, and now she could be bringing that single and ready to mingle attitude to prime-time TV – as the next Bachelorette!
Woman’s Day hears that Ten is eager to bring back the popular reality show, and they want the bubbly blonde as their first leading lady since it went on hiatus in 2021.
“Carrie has everything producers are looking for,” spills the industry source. “She’s funny, relatable, successful and audiences already feel like they know her. They think she’d make incredible television because people would genuinely be invested in seeing her find love.”
While the mum-of-three’s been romantically linked to her radio co-host Tommy Little and former Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott, there’s been no one officially in her life since her split from husband Chris Walker in 2023. The source says as out there as it might sound, Carrie, 45, is actually open to the idea of looking for love on national television…
“Dating hasn’t exactly been easy and she’s been trying to think outside the box,” says the insider. “Her friends keep telling her she deserves to find someone who matches her energy and can make her laugh. If the timing and the format feels right, she wouldn’t be afraid to take a chance on love.”
However, her 18-year-old son Ollie might not be tuning in! The source adds, “Of course he wants his mum to be happy, but the thought of watching her date on national television makes him cringe a little.”