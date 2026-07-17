EXCLUSIVE: Rumours swirl Carrie Bickmore is set to return to TV…as the new Bachelorette!

Carrie Bickmore’s been showing a fun and flirty side on Instagram lately, and now she could be bringing that single and ready to mingle attitude to prime-time TV – as the next Bachelorette!

Advertisement

Woman’s Day hears that Ten is eager to bring back the popular reality show, and they want the bubbly blonde as their first leading lady since it went on hiatus in 2021.

Channel 10 are hoping to revive The Bachelorette franchise and they believe Carrie Bickmore would be the perfect star to get its back to its glory days (Credit: Getty)

“Carrie has everything producers are looking for,” spills the industry source. “She’s funny, relatable, successful and audiences already feel like they know her. They think she’d make incredible television because people would genuinely be invested in seeing her find love.”

While the mum-of-three’s been romantically linked to her radio co-host Tommy Little and former Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott, there’s been no one officially in her life since her split from husband Chris Walker in 2023. The source says as out there as it might sound, Carrie, 45, is actually open to the idea of looking for love on national television…

Advertisement

Carrie’s fun and flirty Instagram posts has fans speculated she’s gearing up a return to TV (Credit: Instagram)

“Dating hasn’t exactly been easy and she’s been trying to think outside the box,” says the insider. “Her friends keep telling her she deserves to find someone who matches her energy and can make her laugh. If the timing and the format feels right, she wouldn’t be afraid to take a chance on love.”

However, her 18-year-old son Ollie might not be tuning in! The source adds, “Of course he wants his mum to be happy, but the thought of watching her date on national television makes him cringe a little.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.