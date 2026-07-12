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How a devastating injury led The F Ward’s Ioane Sa’ula to acting

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For The F Ward star Ioane Sa’ula, preparing for his role in the medical drama didn’t involve bingeing The Pitt or Grey’s Anatomy. Instead, he went straight to the source.

“We watched real shows, like 24 Hours in Emergency and Kings Cross ER,” Ioane tells TV WEEK.

“Before filming, we met with surgeons and emergency department specialists who broke down procedures and explained what really happens in ED.”

Lola and Jimmy on their first day of The F Ward.
Ioane leads the act as a charismatic young Jimmy. (Credit: Stan)

The six-part drama follows a group of brilliant but flawed interns navigating life and death at Sydney’s underfunded Pines Hospital, while also trying to figure out who they are outside medicine.

Ioane (The Fall Guy; Bump) plays charismatic rule-breaker Jimmy, a young doctor whose career is put under the microscope after he ignores protocol in order to save a patient’s life.

Ioane says he’s much more cautious than his on-screen counterpart.

“Jimmy and I would probably be great mates because we’re complete opposites,” he laughs. “He’s incredibly confident and just goes for things without overthinking. I’m definitely not like that.”

But something the actor does share with his character is a familiarity with hospitals.

Before acting, Ioane dreamt of a career in football but, when he broke his leg at 14, life changed.

Ioane Sa'ula in red scrubs sitting in a hospital waiting room on set of The F Ward.
Ioane’s own real life sliding doors moment led to his new career. (Credit: Stan)

“I spent three months in hospital, almost six months in a wheelchair and had eight surgeries,” he recalls. “I was told no sport and no running for two years.”

The devastating setback ended one dream but led him to another.

“During that period, I had a teacher who encouraged me to try other things. It started with public speaking, then drama, then the school musical,” he says. “The school musical is when I realised I loved acting. That’s the moment I put sport aside and went all in.”

Dan Wyllie as Curtis in teal scrubs in a hospital on set of The F Ward.
Dan and the cast trained with qualified specialists and surgeons when preparing for scenes. (Credit: Stan)

According to his co-star Dan Wyllie (Love My Way; The Narrow Road to the Deep North), who plays ER registrar Curtis, Ioane has made the most of the opportunity.

“He’s incredibly well prepared, incredibly disciplined,” Dan, 56, tells TV WEEK. “There’s such a great energy about him. I had a real blast working with him.”

The F Ward is available from July 17 on Stan.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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