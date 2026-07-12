EXCLUSIVE: Rumours swirl TWO Gogglebox families are set to join the cast of Travel Guides

The couch may be giving way to an airplane seat as rumours swirl that not one but two Gogglebox Australia families are set to join the next season of Travel Guides!

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A well-placed TV insider claims that loveable larrikans Lee and Keith and Victoria-based family The Dalton’s are currently being touted to join the well-travelled cast, with Nine executives believing they could be just the ticket the long-running show needs!

Are Gogglebox faves Lee and Keith joining the cast of Travel Guides?

“Lee and Keith would be television gold,” the insider gushes to Woman’s Day. “They wouldn’t approach travel like influencers—more like everyday Australians thrown into the deep end. And they’d give the Fren family a real run for their money when it comes to unforgettable moments and best one-liners.”

The insider adds: “Producers are convinced the couple would work because they’d turn a luxury hotel into a debate about whether the bed is actually better than theirs at home, and viewers would eat that up.

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“And Keith would ask the questions everyone thinks but no one says—especially in places where you’re meant to be quiet and respectful.”

The beloved Dalton family are also rumoured to be joining the cast.

As for the Dalton family, producers believe they’ll “bring that organised chaos energy that turns even simple sightseeing into a full group negotiation.”

“At the end of the day, Travel Guides works best when it reflects real people on real holidays, and that’s exactly what makes this casting idea so delicious,” adds the source.

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While the idea certainly sounds delicious, producers are said to be busy trying to convince the families and figure out logistics given they’re closely tied to rival network Channel 10.

“There’s definitely a bit of behind-the-scenes negotiation going on. And if it gets across the line, it would need to be a deal that works for everyone.”

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