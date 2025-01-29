Gogglebox first aired on our screens in 2015 on Channel Ten, and each year has returned with some familiar faces to our screens.

Nearly a decade later, the show is set to premiere its 21st series, with one of our OG families set to return to the screen.

The Dalton family have been on the show since day one, and Matt and Kate along with their daughters Holly and Millie have definitely delivered entertainment.

(Credit: Foxtel)

With the show having screened for nearly a decade, the Dalton girls have transitioned from teenagers to young adults during their on-screen appearance.

While Kate shares that she and Matt originally decided to join the show a decade ago, it’s now Holly and Millie who are in charge.

“The tables have turned now and the girls are the drivers,” Kate explains of continuing on the popular series. “We ask the girls every year – it’s their call.”

The family has been on the screen each year and Kate believes the success comes from the show being genuine and a ‘feel-good’ watch.

“I can promise you, this show is not scripted, you see us as we really are,” she says. “On the nights that we’re filming, it’s a normal night at home for us. I’m cooking, we’re eating … it’s just people being people and families being families.”

WHAT DOES THE DALTON FAMILY DO FOR WORK?

(Credit: Instagram)

When the family of four isn’t providing us entertainment from their living room they all have their own respective jobs.

Matt works as a Senior Commercial Director for Coloplast Australia and also as a wedding celebrant and Kate is a Trade Sales Manager for Cathay Pacific Airways.

As for the Dalton daughters, Millie works as an HR consultant and Holly works as a TV Account Manager for Southern Cross Austereo.

WHERE DOES THE DALTON FAMILY LIVE?

Streaming straight from their living room, the Dalton family currently live in the Melbourne suburb of Toorak.

WHERE CAN I WATCH GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA?

You’ll be able to watch the latest season of Gogglebox Australia on Thursday, February 20, 2025, exclusively on Ten and 10play.

If you want to catch up on the previous season beforehand, access the episodes on Foxtel Now and BINGE.

Stream Gogglebox Australia now on BINGE from $10/month with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

