When Molly Parker read the script for Doc, she had no expectations for what was to come. In fact, she admits she wasn’t “in the right space” at the time to take on such a big role. But the medical drama, which follows Dr Amy Larsen, who suffers a brain injury after a tragic car accident, fit the actress like a surgical glove.

“I was approached by the producers with the first two scripts years ago,” Molly, 52, tells TV WEEK.

Molly couldn’t pass up the chance to star on Doc. (Credit: FOX)

“But I wasn’t ready, to be honest with you. My son was still at home and it meant being away for a long time. But I couldn’t stop thinking about this woman.”

As Amy grapples with the trauma of the car accident and the implications of losing eight years of her life due to memory loss, the doctor has an internal struggle between who she believes she is and the harsh reality she’s faced with. It was a unique experience for the actress, who explains she hasn’t seen a character like this in mainstream dramas.

“I get to show different sides to her personality,” Molly explains.

Molly was thrilled to take on a role that showed off her character’s flaws: “We don’t get to play women like that,” she says. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“In the beginning, she’s not that nice and is quite uncompromising. But she’s a great doctor. We don’t get to play women like that and still be the hero. In the past, these characters had to be likeable. She hasn’t been a great mum, either, which is a real taboo in terms of female heroes on TV. You don’t see the lead have that kind of history. And I have a lot of compassion for Amy because [in the wake of tragedy], it’s the best she can do.”

For Scott Wolf, who has starred in several medical series over the course of his career, the human complexity of Dr Richard Miller was a fun unveiling. Without revealing spoilers, viewers will learn a big secret about his past.

“I knew [his secret] fairly on. I don’t think I could’ve performed things that felt whole without having that information,” Scott, 56, says of portraying the chief of medicine.

Scott describes his character Richard as “living two different experiences”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“He’s living two experiences in one body – one as a respected doctor and an interior life of keeping this secret and monitoring who knows. It’s a painful, exhausting life at his own hand.”

Molly chimes in that her co-star played the role “so beautifully, because he could’ve just come across as the bad guy. But Scott is a wonderful actor.”

Scott returns the compliment, revealing Molly took great lengths to ensure everyone felt comfortable on set.

“She led the charge and everyone bought in,” he says. “She has a remarkable presence.”

Secrets about Amy and Richard’s friendship are exposed in Doc. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Helming a show like Doc came with additional pressure for Molly, who admits it took a lot of stamina to get through the first season, but says the experience was “incredible”.

“It was a lot, I won’t lie, because Amy is in most scenes,” she says. “But I’m also of an age now to have had experiences on set that weren’t great and I just refuse to allow that to exist. We allowed each other to try things and make mistakes. We were so lucky.”

Doc is available on 7Plus

