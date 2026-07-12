Deb’s secret texts exposed as Hugh is snubbed by A-list pals

Just when things seemed to be going smoothly for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, in comes ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness to stir up some drama!

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After months of bitterness post-split, Deb is said to have taken the unexpected move of directly messaging her love rival, Sutton, out of concern for Hugh’s next career move.

“Hugh signing on for another Wolverine movie sent Deb spiralling, since he had vowed never to put his body through that gruelling workout and diet regime again,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“As the mother of his kids, she’ll always worry about his health, and that’s why she took the unusual step of reaching out directly to Sutton. Deb is willing to put some of her resentment aside to help Sutton steer Hugh towards safer choices. It’s typical no-nonsense Deb!”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship has been rocked by shock texts from Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness. (Credit: Getty Images)

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However, Deb’s concern for her ex has set off alarm bells for Sutton. The initial shock of being contacted by Deb, 70, has quickly been surpassed by growing scepticism.

“She’s very cautious of Deb’s messages and worried she’s got some ulterior motive,” the insider says.

“The message itself was polite and seemed sincere, but Sutton’s worried this could be the start of something no one wants. It’s all about boundaries, and the fear is Deb might be looking for any excuse to hang onto a connection with Hugh.”

The hits keep coming

And it’s not the only blow for the Hollywood star.

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No one missed the glaring absence of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the lavish Madison Square Garden wedding of their ex-friend Taylor Swift. However, with no confirmation their mutual pal Hugh was there either, he appears to have been snubbed by association.

“Hugh’s made a conscious effort to stay well out of it, other than to express how sad he was at Blake and Taylor’s falling out,” a source says of their feud stemming from the Justin Baldoni legal saga. “The last thing he wanted was to cut off his friendship with Ryan or Blake to score brownie points with Taylor. He’s caught between a rock and a hard place.”

In a further blow, Hugh’s being snubbed by Hollywood due to his friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have famously fallen out with Taylor Swift. (Credit: Supplied)

Making assurances

Before Deb came back on the scene, Hugh, 57, and Sutton, 51, had been making big plans for their future. This included finalising a $200 million pre-nup six months in the making.

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“They’re in love, and it’s awful signing legal documents to be used in case they divorce but they both know it’s a necessity,” an insider says. The agreement is said to include a $50 million “no hard feelings” clause.

“Pre-nups aren’t romantic but they’re responsible. Since his recent divorce, Hugh’s learned a very valuable lesson about transparency and is having realistic conversations with Sutton about the ups and downs of being Mrs Jackman. It’s why they’re moving slowly and putting a lot of thought and effort into this deal.”

Once the agreement is signed and they officially become spouses, the insider says one of their next chapters could be experiencing parenthood – together.

“Hugh and Sutton have not ruled out adopting a couple of kids, and this is reflected in this new pre-nup,” the source says.

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Each have adopted children from their previous relationships. The actor shares Oscar, 26, and Ava, 21, with Deb, while Sutton has a nine-year-old daughter, Emily, with her second husband, Ted Griffin.

Mum-of-two Deb didn’t hesitate to reach out to Sutton, concerned that Hugh is risking his health for another Wolverine movie. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sutton ‘set for life’

“Hugh’s learned a thing or two since his divorce from Deb. After a very bad start, it took time for it to settle down into an amicable situation, but through it all Hugh and Deb’s focus was on the kids,” the source says.

The exes didn’t have a pre-nup in place when their 27-year marriage ended.

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Our insider explains the focus of this Jackman-Foster pre-nup will be on protecting their children – and any they may have. It also assures that Sutton’s “going to be set for life, no matter what”.

“The substantial exit package takes out the risk of a lot of minor battles over assets, but the children’s financial and emotional security will take front and centre,” notes the insider.

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