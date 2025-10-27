EXCLUSIVE: The Block was ‘rigged’, sources reveal

A reliable and well-placed insider has dropped a bombshell about this year’s The Block, claiming that the hit renovation show was “rigged from the get-go” – with WA police officers Britt and Taz allegedly chosen to be the winners early on.

According to the insider, whispers of “favouritism” and “carefully crafted editing” have dominated talk behind the scenes, leaving other contestants furious and fans questioning whether this season’s fairytale ending was really as organic as it seemed.

“No one had a chance against them,” the insider told Woman’s Day. “It was decided way back they were going to be groomed to win – and behind the scenes, it was so obvious. From day one when all the teams arrived on location, they were given special treatment.”

Sources claim that producers allegedly saw Britt and Taz as the ideal pair to front The Block’s post-show publicity campaign: “the picture-perfect loved-up family who happen to both be police officers.”

“They were the fairytale ending Nine wanted from the start,” the source continued. “But it might have backfired – there’s mounting speculation that Nine’s big guns made it clear that for publicity purposes, Britt and Taz were always to be portrayed as the favourites.”

FAVOURITISM ALLEGATIONS AND “GOLDEN COUPLE” TREATMENT

The insider claims that the couple’s portrayal throughout the season was heavily managed – with a “golden edit” designed to ensure they stood out above the rest.

“It was so obvious day-to-day that it was rigged,” the insider said. “They got star treatment, especially in the way the show was edited. The others didn’t stand a chance. It was ruthless – and the rest of the teams have every right to feel like sore losers.”

Behind closed doors, tensions reportedly ran high after the finale, with many contestants feeling “cheated” by the outcome.

“There were a lot of unhappy people post-auction,” the source added. “While most of the teams have stayed friends, there’s no love lost between the winners and the rest.”

THE MYSTERY BUYER BOMBSHELL

Adding fuel to the controversy, there are unconfirmed reports that one of The Block’s main sponsors may be tied to the winning sale.

Rumours are swirling that one of the show’s biggest commercial partners could be the “mystery buyer” who purchased Britt and Taz’s renovated property. The pair walked away with an extraordinary $420,000 over reserve, plus $100,000 in prize money – a total of $520,000.

“A lot of people think that if one of the main sponsors of the show is actually the buyer, that’s not fair to the other teams,” said the insider. “It doesn’t look good.”

So far, there has been no official confirmation that anyone associated with the sponsor was the buyer, with only reports of “a mystery bidder” phoning in the winning offer.

(Credit: Nine)

THE BLOCK’S TOUGHEST AUCTION YET

The drama was compounded by what many have called the most disastrous auction night in Block history. While Britt and Taz soared, couples Emma and Ben, and Han and Can, walked away empty-handed after their homes were both passed in.

“It will go down as one of the show’s worst auction nights,” one source revealed. “There’s even talk this could spell the end of The Block as we know it.”

Industry insiders say the choice of Daylesford as this year’s location was also a misstep.

“The average house price there is around $850,000,” a property expert explained. “Expecting five houses to go over $3 million on the same day was never realistic.”

FAN BACKLASH AND THE FUTURE OF THE BLOCK

Viewers have also taken notice, with social media filled with comments accusing the show of bias.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see Nine made sure their golden couple were always going to win,” one fan posted.

While some contestants, such as Sonny and Alicia, managed to walk away with modest profits and plans for future renovations, others have been left devastated.

“Not so for Emma and Ben, and Han and Can,” the insider said. “It’s not the happy ending they were hoping for.”

