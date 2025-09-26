EXCLUSIVE: The Block contestants’ battle over Steph!

She’s been one of the most popular faces to ever grace The Block, and this year Steph Ottavio has made multiple guest appearances alongside her husband Gian – but her return has stirred up more than just happy memories.

“Steph being so well regarded created drama in a way we never expected,” a producer of the show reveals to Woman’s Day.

Sources say the former winner’s presence has sparked serious rivalry among the current crop of Blockheads, with several contestants fiercely competing for her friendship and approval.

Early in the season, tensions flared when Britt left the build site to go shopping with Steph, leaving Alicia behind and fuming. What seemed like a simple outing quickly turned into a flashpoint, exposing just how eager some of the women were to stay in Steph’s good books.

Now, the rivalry has shifted again, this time between Emma and Britt.

“The dynamic became very high-school in terms of the women wanting Steph all to themselves,” our source reveals.

For her part, Steph has been praised for her hands-on approach during visits, helping contestants on site and offering guidance. But producers admit her very presence has stirred up insecurities for others who saw Steph as their friend and their friend only.

“The women clearly see Steph as someone whose approval matters,” says one insider. “It’s almost like being close to her gives them status, and that’s caused real friction.”

With Alicia, Britt and Em all vying for Steph’s affection at different times this season, friendships have been pushed to breaking point, adding yet another layer of drama to what has already been one of the most competitive seasons yet!

