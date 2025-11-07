Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Leah Milton demands The Block make big changes after devastating finale

“Let contestants have a real shot at life-changing money.”
The Block finale left fans furious, and now former contestants are speaking out.

After two teams walked away with no profit this season, viewers threatened to boycott the show, calling the results “unfair” and “disheartening.” Among those weighing in was 2023 contestant Leah Milton, who says the network has “completely lost touch” with what makes The Block truly successful.

Leah and Ash on The Block
Leah and Ash also had a disappointing auction day during the 2023 season. (Credit: Nine)

The latest season of The Block ended on a sour note when two houses failed to sell at auction, leaving contestants Han and Can, along with Emma and Ben, with nothing to show for months of gruelling work. The homes, both passed in after failing to meet their $2.99 million reserve prices, have since sparked widespread outrage from viewers.

Leah Milton, who competed with her husband Ash in 2023, told Yahoo Lifestyle she knows all too well the emotional and financial toll of seeing a property fail to sell. “It becomes a sad reality for many that you leave empty-handed,” she said. “Don’t forget you have to still fund your entire life while on the show.”

The Block 2025
Two houses failed to sell at the 2025 auctions. (Credit: Nine)

Leah explained to the publication that contestants are paid only $100 per person per day while filming, an amount she believes is barely enough to cover their ongoing expenses back home. “So before you even begin swinging a hammer you need some decent savings,” she added.

While Leah and Ash’s house was the only one passed in during their season, it eventually sold four months later, earning them $155,000 — the third-highest profit of the year.

Still, Leah says the toll was immense. “We spent the time wishing, dreaming and hoping that the physical and mental toll would be worth it,” she said, referencing the “thousands of horrendous online bullying [messages], death threats, and crippling anxiety” she faced during filming.

She also criticised the show’s demanding schedule, explaining that contestants are “blindly led” to believe the commitment lasts only three months. “While it airs on TV you are back and forth to Melbourne for media events, open homes to suck up to potential buyers who magically disappear when auction day comes,” she said.

Han and Can are still hoping to make a profit after their time on the show. (Credit: Nine)

Leah has called for The Block to make “massive changes,” urging Channel 9 to consider the current housing market and the real financial risks contestants face. “Set realistic reserves, allow all public to have a shot at purchasing these homes and let the contestants have a serious crack at life-changing money,” she said.

In response, a Channel 9 spokesperson defended the reserve prices to the publication, saying they were “determined through a comprehensive valuation process” that included independent expert opinions and market data.

Woman's Day team

