The Block’s unexpected lesson in modern masculinity has given me hope for reality TV 

I’ll admit it doesn’t take much for me to cry when I’m watching TV. A beautiful slow-motion montage set to an emotional song and I am a blubbering mess. A child running to hug a loved one? I’ll need another box of tissues, thanks.

Most of the moments where I am an emotional wreck and in need of a very good waterproof mascara is when I’m watching a touching drama or a predictable rom-com.

I did NOT however think I would be shedding as many tears as I have on The Block this season. But alas, I may as well be the new ambassador for Kleenex I had that many wobbly lip moments!

Yes, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Amber, this is a reality TV show about people building a house, why on earth would you be crying so much?’

Hold my tool belt – and let me explain why.

The camaraderie of the contestants — especially the men — had me reaching for the tissues. (Image: Nine)

It was obvious from the start of this season of The Block that this cast was different and the feeling was going to be miles away from last season – which isn’t a bad thing.

This year had all the traditional makings of a standard Block season, a couple not balancing the budget, one couple getting harsh feedback from the judges week after week, and of course Waterpoof Wednesday causing chaos for all.

But what really stood out to me this season of The Block was just how emotionally mature the male contestants were. I want to make it very clear, I am not giving the male cast an award for simply identifying an emotion.

However, for me it was fantastic to see male role models on TV like Sonny, being openly emotional about missing his family, or simply having a hard day.

He would openly go to other male contestants to talk about how he was struggling and instantly the other male cast were giving him a hug, with Taz openly saying “I love you mate”.

Sonny’s genuine display of emotion was a welcome sight on prime time television. (Image: Nine)

It may seem simple, but it’s these are the moments that matter on screen. And the responsibility to show this type of male role model was one that The Block creator Julian Cress takes very seriously.

“Sonny is a beautiful man,” Julian says.

“Choosing the people who were going to come and participate in The Block this year, we wanted them to reflect those values of a great Australian country town,” Julian says of the contestants needing to accurately match the The Block town of Daylesford.

“I think we were lucky enough to have had a beautiful bunch of men apply to be on the show this year.”

Robby and Mat’s beautiful friendship is a delight to have on our screens. (Image: Nine)

Another beautiful relationship we have seen play out on screen on The Block is between best friends Robby and Mat.

‘It’s one of the greatest relationships that we have been able to feature on our show in 21 seasons,’ Julian admits.

Hearing Mat open up about Robby being his person and the first person to be by his side in any challenging time he has had in his life was a beautiful and touching moment to watch.

Every male contestant this season was open and raw, whether it be Ben sharing in the glee of finding out he was having a baby boy, or Taz showing how much he was struggling missing his brother’s wedding.

It was raw. And real.

And these are the male examples we need more of on Australian screens.

