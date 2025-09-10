Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Alicia reveals the warning she received from former Block contestant Kristy

"Call me when Australia hates you"
Lucy Croke Profile
Alicia and Sonny pictured with former Block contestants Kristy and Brett in their kitchen on The Block 2025.
Alicia receives some unwanted advice from former Block contestant - Kristy.
CH9

The Block site is not short of former season 19 contestants causing chaos this week. After Steph and Gian’s visit, Kristy and Brett decide to pop by Daylesford to visit Robby, who knows the couple from Adelaide. While Robby was happy to see some familiar faces, not everyone was stoked about the visit.  

“I wouldn’t say we hit it off,” Alicia, 42, tells TV WEEK. “She didn’t really say very nice things to me.”  

Kristy and Brett with Robby on site of The Block 2025.
Robby is happy to see his hometown friends, Kristy and Brett. (Credit: CH9)

While it appears Alicia and Kristy were getting along after Kristy offered some advice to Alicia about how to handle the tension between her and her Block bestie Britt, something Kristy could relate to having been through something similar with Leah in her respective season of The Block, Alicia reveals more went on behind the scenes.  

“They came through our house and of course we were going to be friendly with them, they are ex-Block contestants,” Sonny, 44, explains.  

“But then on the way-out Kristy said something,” Alicia says. “She came to me after going through all the other houses and said, ‘Well it sounds like you’re getting the villain edit, call me when Australia hates you, and when Australia finishes with you, then all around the world will be coming for you.’”  

Kristy and Brett in a promo shot for their season of The Block in 2023.
Kristy and Brett were known for their out there sense of humour and controversial opinions on season 19 of The Block! (Credit: CH9)

“Maybe she thought it was being helpful,” Alicia says. “Maybe she didn’t mean it in a nasty way, but I was kind of like, ‘What have I done for everyone to hate me?’ I’ve just stood up for myself.”  

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday’s at 7pm on the Nine Network.  

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

