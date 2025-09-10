Alicia reveals the warning she received from former Block contestant Kristy

The Block site is not short of former season 19 contestants causing chaos this week. After Steph and Gian’s visit, Kristy and Brett decide to pop by Daylesford to visit Robby, who knows the couple from Adelaide. While Robby was happy to see some familiar faces, not everyone was stoked about the visit.

“I wouldn’t say we hit it off,” Alicia, 42, tells TV WEEK. “She didn’t really say very nice things to me.”

Robby is happy to see his hometown friends, Kristy and Brett. (Credit: CH9)

While it appears Alicia and Kristy were getting along after Kristy offered some advice to Alicia about how to handle the tension between her and her Block bestie Britt, something Kristy could relate to having been through something similar with Leah in her respective season of The Block, Alicia reveals more went on behind the scenes.

“They came through our house and of course we were going to be friendly with them, they are ex-Block contestants,” Sonny, 44, explains.

“But then on the way-out Kristy said something,” Alicia says. “She came to me after going through all the other houses and said, ‘Well it sounds like you’re getting the villain edit, call me when Australia hates you, and when Australia finishes with you, then all around the world will be coming for you.’”

Kristy and Brett were known for their out there sense of humour and controversial opinions on season 19 of The Block! (Credit: CH9)

“Maybe she thought it was being helpful,” Alicia says. “Maybe she didn’t mean it in a nasty way, but I was kind of like, ‘What have I done for everyone to hate me?’ I’ve just stood up for myself.”

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday’s at 7pm on the Nine Network.

