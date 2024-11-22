The contestants are known to form a strong bond at the beginning of the series, but The Block is known to test even the strongest of friendships.

In such a high-pressure environment where contestants are required to deliver renovated rooms week after week for a long period of time, arguments are bound to happen. The 2024 season was no exception.

(Credit: Nine)

But according to one contestant, the Block site turned their back on them.

In a post shared to Instagram, Kylie, who was arguably one of the more controversial Block stars this year, has shared her feelings following auction day.

“That day when your ‘friends’ throw you under a bus,” she captioned the post.

However, what has truly sent fans into a spiral was the hashtags that followed including ‘revenge’, ‘see you soon b*****s’, and most importantly ‘tell all soon.’

It’s not uncommon for reality television stars to tell their sides of the story. But when and where Kylie intends on sharing her story remains unknown.

(Credit: Nine)

In the beginning of the season, The Block girls appeared to form a close bond, and it wasn’t until the auction order was being decided – where Kylie and husband Brad were allegedly removed from such discussions – did this friendship come to a fiery end.

Aside from Kylie’s cryptic Instagram caption, not many other Block 2024 contestants have commented on whether or not they remain friends after the competition has ended.

However, the 2024 winners Maddy and Charlotte revealed they had been in touch with their co-stars while speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle about their “triggering” experience.

“We obviously have reconnected with people since and we’ve spoken about it briefly, here and there,” they said in relation to their difficult experience on The Block.

It is no secret the girls felt they were ostracised on The Block, given their late start after Paige and Jesse exited the competition in week five.

