Rebecca Gibney confirmed as the new host of Millionaire Hot Seat: ‘Cats out of the bag!’

Beloved Aussie television icon Rebecca Gibney is mixing things up. While the Logie Hall Of Fame inductee is best known for her acting abilities, she has been confirmed as the new host of Channel 10’s Millionaire Hot Seat — making her the first ever female host of the show.

The 60-year-old Packed To The Rafters star took to social media on Sunday to announce the exciting news.

“Cats out of the bag! I am honoured to be stepping onto the set of a show I have been a fan of for many years,” she wrote.

“Millionaire Hot Seat has changed the lives of so many people around the world, and to asked to be the first female host is an absolute privilege.”

Rebecca Gibney presents Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television during the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards.. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

Although Rebecca has made a name for herself in series such as Wanted, Halifax, and Under The Vines, she reflected on the joy of one of her first jobs where she was tasked with giving out prizes to random people in the street for a radio station.

“To watch their expressions change when they realised they had won something was such a thrill for me

“Fast forward over 40 years, and I know I will share that same excitement when it happens again as I host this incredible show.”

Admittedly, the New Zealand-born actress has some big shoes to fill. Millionaire Hot Seat was previously hosted by Eddie McGuire for a whopping 2500 episodes from 2009 to its cancellation in 2023. While it was hosted on Channel Nine, Channel 10 has nabbed the rights to the reboot.

Despite her nerves, Rebecca is excited to be in the hosting hot seat.

“I can’t promise there won’t be nerves or even tears but I can guarantee a lot of love, laughter and I will give it 1000 percent,” she exclaimed.

“When I turned 60 I wasn’t going to let fear stop me from trying new things — so here we go!!!

Millionaire Hot Seat will see six everyday Aussies answer a series of 15 difficult questions in the hopes of walking away with a cash prize of up to one million dollars.

