After an epic season of Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, the 2025 winner has finally been decided.

This season’s fierce jury voted for Myles Kuah as the castaway who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted them all.

(Credit: Ten)

2025 marked the second time the Brains v Brawn iteration of the show aired, and once again it was the brains who came out on top.

Myles’ final pitch to the jury was all about how he fought his way off the bottom and used his luck and advantages to make big strategic moves throughout the game.

“Sitting there and pitching my game to the jury, going through all the moves that I had made and having the jury ask me all sorts of different questions was so surreal,” Myles said. “I was just having such a fun time out there… I should have been voted out at the second vote. I got so incredibly lucky to not get voted out.”

In the end, he received seven out of eight votes from the jury.

(Credit: Ten)

Myles lasted 47 days on the beaches of Samoa to be crowned Sole Survivor and take home the $500,000 cash prize. He was deemed by fans as the most likely to win from the very start of the season.

Following his victory, Myles said, “It’s absolutely everything, I went on thinking I’d have a fun time, there’s no chance I’d win. A zero percent chance I’d win.”

He added, “It’s a completely surreal way to cap off what was an incredible experience. I think I achieved everything I could have imagined and then stuff I couldn’t have imagined achieving, like finding four idols.”

Myles’ fellow Brains tribemate Kaelan was the runner up this year, whose social and physical game was consistently strong throughout the season.

But in the end, the jury thought Myles played an overall stronger game.

Following his win, host Jonathan LaPaglia said, “you overly strategizing, pole dancing, hidden immunity idol finding, kooky outfit wearing, dastardly scheming, chaos loving, bomb throwing, idol stealing, crazy game playing, odds defying, foggy glasses wearing, cheeky grinning, Beckham goal kicking, madman of a player!

“You literally left nothing on the field 👊🏻 You are KING OF THE JUNGLE RATS! 👑🐀.”

(Credit: Ten)

Could we see Myles return to Australian Survivor in a future season like past winners Jericho, Shane, David and Hayley? We’ll have to wait and see!

But in the meantime, another season of Survivor is set to air on Channel 10 in late 2025, Survivor: Australia v The World, where some of the game’s biggest ever players will return to fight it out for the title.

