He’s a hulking UFC fighter used to knocking out his opponents, so it just makes sense that mixed martial artist Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa doesn’t like people standing in his way outside the Octagon either.

In fact, Bam Bam’s brother and The Amazing Race partner Logan, 33, says their stop in South Africa had his sibling ready to throw in the towel.

While they may seem appear indestructible, the Tuivasa brothers reveal one country almost broke them on The Amazing Race. (Credit: Channel 10)

“There was a moment in South Africa where he was struggling with being told what to do,” Logan tells TV WEEK. “I was really missing my family [too], so we really contemplated throwing it in.”

Aside from that prickly moment, Logan says he and Bam Bam, 31, actually made for a good combination.

“Sure, there were times that were challenging, but I think it was all part of the experience,” Logan recalls. “I also think we worked really well together. We’re yin and yang! We sort of balance each other out – my patience is one of my strengths, and perseverance is Bam Bam’s, and I knew it would work for something like this.”

Tai reveals their stop in South Africa was the most challenging. (Credit: Channel 10)

Growing up in a bustling household of 12 kids helped Logan and Bam Bam forge a close bond, and Logan says spending time with his younger brother on The Amazing Race allowed them to reconnect now that they’re all grown up with their own busy lives to wrangle.

“Getting to do [the show] with my brother brought back memories of our childhood together,” Logan, who works as a scaffolder, reflects.

“We have our own families and lives now and we don’t get to spend much time together, so having this time with my brother was special to me and brought back memories of why we are so close.”