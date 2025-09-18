Edward Cullen is back! Stephenie Meyer reveals she’s releasing two new books in the Twilight series

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer has announced she’s continuing the popular series of YA fantasy books.

The author, who rose to fame when she penned the first six books of the series in the early noughties, said she already has two new books in the works during an appearance on Good Morning America this week.

“For me, Bella and Edward are frozen where Breaking Dawn ended,” the 51-year-old explained.

“I have other stories outlined that I don’t know if we’ll ever get to. I’ll have somebody, you know, disseminate [my outlines] after my death if I never get around to it. But for me, the stories go on.”

The movie franchise catapulted the young cast to fame. Credit: Lionsgate.

The first Twilight book was released over twenty years ago and it has since spawned a six-book series and a five-film franchise. It also skyrocketed its stars — Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner — into successful Hollywood careers.

“I don’t even know how to process that [milestone],” the author said in the same interview.

“I wasn’t expecting fans when I started this. To be back here and still have people care, I mean, it’s really, really flattering. But I never expect that to last. It’s bizarre to me.”

The young adult author sold over 160 million copies of the books, novellas and graphic novels and the film franchise made over $3.3 billion at the box office.

“I think I was able to capture just a little bit of what it feels like to fall in love,” the now mum-of-three said when asked why she thinks the franchise was so wildly popular.

“It’s love that’s on its surface kind of doomed. And that’s always exciting. Of course, it ends up happily for them because I am who I am. And I like happy endings,” she continued.

The author said Edward and Bella’s story isn’t over yet. Credit: Lionsgate Entertainment.

“I think a lot of our heroines that we get in books are adventurous. They’re wielding swords and they’re doing daring dos. But Bella is a quiet girl; she reads books. We don’t get a lot of quiet readers as our heroes.'”

As for whether we’ll see Kristen, Robert and Taylor back in a film adaptation any time soon, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In a 2024 appearance on the Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast, Kristen said she would have done things a little differently is she was her character Bella. The Love Lies Bleeding star said she would have broken up with Edward as soon as he started trying to control what she did.

“Yeah, but, he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself. I would’ve broken up with him immediately,” she said.

“I mean if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you,’” she continued, before adding: “Yeah. I get the sort of protection thing, but you gotta let a girl make her own choices.”

