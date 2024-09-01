When Aaron discovers a secret file of “evidence” against him that Nicolette has been compiling, it blows up in her face and sees her turfed out onto the street.

Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) world comes crashing down in Neighbours this week after Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) – her young daughter with Aaron (Matt Wilson) – accidentally spills a drink over her mobile phone.

Tech-savvy Haz (Shiv Palekar) helpfully swoops in to prevent any major damage and goes about backing up the phone’s stored information to a computer to ensure Nicolette doesn’t lose anything important.

While Haz is busy and distracted, Aaron notices a folder marked “Family” on the computer and opens it to view its contents. He’s stunned to discover that, behind his back, Nicolette has been keeping a list of his shortcomings.

Aaron, still grieving the death of his husband David (Takaya Honda) earlier this year, feels betrayed. He also suspects Nicolette – who’s the mother of his child but not his partner – might be preparing for a custody battle over Isla.

Hannah, 32, tells TV WEEK that her character is suddenly on the back foot.

“Nicolette explains to Aaron that her insecurities got the better of her,” she says. “And that since David’s passing, she believed she might need to make a case for herself – however misguided – if things went wrong and their original parenting agreement wouldn’t hold up in court. Now, she’s terrified that Aaron won’t forgive her.”

Nicolette says the folder was an “insurance policy” from a long time ago – and a mistake – but Aaron notices the files were modified quite recently.

When Jane (Annie Jones) gets wind of what her daughter has done, she’s angry, pointing out that she’s always the untrustworthy one, not Aaron. She adds that it’s unreasonable to expect Aaron to live with her after such a violation – and asks her to move out of the house they all share.

“Nicolette could never have imagined her own mother would kick her out of her home,” Hannah says. “But her betrayal and transgressions are too disruptive for everyone.”

With no-one wanting anything to do with her, Nicolette is sent packing. Where will she go? And will Aaron seek sole custody of Isla?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 4pm on 10 and 6.30pm on 10Peach.