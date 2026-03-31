‘We’re giving Meghan and Harry!’: MAFS intruder Chenelle on her surprise connection with Danny

There’s a new pairing stirring buzz among fans of Married At First Sight – and it didn’t come from the original matches.

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MAFS intruder Chenelle has opened up about her unexpected connection with groom Danny, revealing the two have stayed in contact after their on-screen meeting – and cheekily comparing their dynamic to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

(Credit: Nine)

During Monday night’s episode, relationships were shaken when participants met their “alternate” matches – people they could have been paired with at the start of the experiment.

Danny, who is currently married to Bec, was introduced to Chenelle, and the chemistry was immediate.

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While some grooms kept their distance, Danny appeared notably at ease with Chenelle, later describing their meeting as professional but acknowledging her “calm energy” and composure.

Off-screen, however, Chenelle says there was much more to their connection than viewers saw.

Speaking on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, Chenelle didn’t hold back when reflecting on their time together.

“Have you ever seen Danny more relaxed?” she said. “Have you ever seen Danny smiling, laughing, having a good time? We had a blast.”

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She suggested things might have played out very differently if she had been matched with him instead of Bec.

“I can assure you if we were matched on the experiment, he would have had a different experience,” she added, referencing Danny’s often tense relationship on the show.

(Credit: Nine)

Chenelle also revealed that their connection went beyond light conversation, sharing that she was going through an intensely difficult personal time during filming.

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“My beautiful, hero of a father passed away two weeks before filming,” she said. “I didn’t even know if I could get through the day – but as soon as I saw him, I relaxed.”

In a moment that didn’t make it to air, Danny made a gesture that left a lasting impression.

“That man didn’t even know me, and he made an effort to toast my dad at the table. It was absolutely beautiful.”

Since filming wrapped, Chenelle confirmed the pair have stayed loosely in touch – though she insists it’s been respectful and low-key.

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After some initial social media hurdles (including Danny reportedly viewing her stories before following her), the two eventually connected, even speaking on the phone.

“I got a phone call from his work phone,” she laughed. “But again, respectful, friendly, and nothing flirtatious.”

There’s also been “a little bit of texting here and there,” though Chenelle admits nothing serious has developed – at least not yet.

“It would take a while to break down those walls,” she said.

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(Credit: Nine)

Despite the slow burn, Chenelle couldn’t resist a bold comparison when describing their vibe.

“I think we’re giving Melbourne Meghan Markle and Harry, to be honest!”

Whether the connection evolves into something more remains to be seen – especially given Danny’s current marriage within the experiment.

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But one thing is clear: this unexpected pairing has added a fresh layer of intrigue to the MAFS drama.

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