Australian Idol: Lachie spills on the A-List celebrity he has performed with before Idol

'It was epic'
Lucy Croke Profile
Lachie was born for the stage. After his parents caught him jigging along to The Wiggles as a kid, a spontaneous win at a silent auction unexpectedly set him on a path that’s led from football fields to dance floors – and now, the Australian Idol stage.

“It was all by chance,” the 20-year-old tells TV WEEK. “My parents won a voucher for a dance school at a silent auction. They then signed me up to the classes when I was five and I fell in love with being on stage and performing.”

Lachie from Australian idol on stage in a red leather jacket and knee length denim shorts.
Lachie’s always loved performing. (Credit: Instagram)

From that moment on, Lachie never looked back. But dancing – and doing so as a male in a predominantly female industry – didn’t always come without judgement from his peers.

“There was definitely a bit of judgement because as all the boys were playing footy, I was there doing my ballet classes,” Lachie, who hails from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, recalls.

“But as everyone grows up and matures, it became something that was really cool. And it was never something I was ashamed of,” he adds.

“I was always really proud of my dancing and singing.”

That confidence and commitment has paid off in a big way. Lachie’s dedication has already seen him share the stage with global superstar Katy Perry.

Lachie from Australian idol performing on stage.
He’s happy burning up the dancefloor! (Credit: Instagram)
“I did the AFL Grand Final with Katy Perry,” he says.

“I was just one of the many, many dancers that were part of that big production. It was an epic experience.”

Now, as Lachie prepares to step into his Australian Idol audition this Sunday and hopefully score a Golden Ticket, he’s bracing himself for a surprise that could either steady his nerves or send them spiralling.

“The nerves definitely came in, and I tried to compose myself [when I saw the surprise],” Lachie teases. “I was anxious, but I tried to channel that nervous energy into the performance.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

