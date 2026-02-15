Australian Idol: Lachie spills on the A-List celebrity he has performed with before Idol

Lachie was born for the stage. After his parents caught him jigging along to The Wiggles as a kid, a spontaneous win at a silent auction unexpectedly set him on a path that’s led from football fields to dance floors – and now, the Australian Idol stage.

Advertisement

“It was all by chance,” the 20-year-old tells TV WEEK. “My parents won a voucher for a dance school at a silent auction. They then signed me up to the classes when I was five and I fell in love with being on stage and performing.”

Lachie’s always loved performing. (Credit: Instagram)

From that moment on, Lachie never looked back. But dancing – and doing so as a male in a predominantly female industry – didn’t always come without judgement from his peers.

“There was definitely a bit of judgement because as all the boys were playing footy, I was there doing my ballet classes,” Lachie, who hails from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, recalls.

Advertisement

“But as everyone grows up and matures, it became something that was really cool. And it was never something I was ashamed of,” he adds.

“I was always really proud of my dancing and singing.”

That confidence and commitment has paid off in a big way. Lachie’s dedication has already seen him share the stage with global superstar Katy Perry.

He’s happy burning up the dancefloor! (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“I did the AFL Grand Final with Katy Perry,” he says.

“I was just one of the many, many dancers that were part of that big production. It was an epic experience.”

Now, as Lachie prepares to step into his Australian Idol audition this Sunday and hopefully score a Golden Ticket, he’s bracing himself for a surprise that could either steady his nerves or send them spiralling.

“The nerves definitely came in, and I tried to compose myself [when I saw the surprise],” Lachie teases. “I was anxious, but I tried to channel that nervous energy into the performance.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.